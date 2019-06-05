Law and Order: Three people arrested after Sunday's brawl on Pringle Avenue

Rebecca N. Mann, 30, of Pringle Avenue, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct. She was arrested at 5:30 p.m. on June 2 after being observed allegedly fighting with another person on Pringle Avenue. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on June 11. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Edward Robert Freida, 47, of Pringle Avenue, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct and public lewdness. Freida was arrested at 5:30 p.m. on June 2 after he was observed allegedly fighting with another person on Pringle Avenue. During the altercation, Freida allegedly exposed himself to several people. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or bond. He is due to reappear in city court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Nikayla C. Jackson, 21, of Pringle Avenue, Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment. At 5:30 p.m. on June 2 on Pringle Avenue, Jackson allegedly had unwanted physical contact with a child less than 17 years of age. She was arrested and released on an appearance ticket and was due in Batavia City Court on June 4. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Matthew Lutey, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Kevin Michael Waleski, 31, of Orchard Street, Oakfield, is charged with second-degree attempted criminal trespass and second-degree harassment. At 12:17 a.m. on June 2, police responded to a West Main Street residence for a reported physical altercation in which a subject attempted to enter a residence unlawfully. A subsequent investigation resulted in Waleski's arrest. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court at 8:10 a.m. bail was set at $2,500 cash bail or bond. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Peter Flanagan. Before being taken to jail, Waleski was being transported to UMMC for medical treatment when he allegedly began to physically resist patrols. He was subsequently also charged with obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree, and that case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Ernest D. Lane, 61, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense -- more than one offense within five years. Lane was arrested at 2:59 p.m. on June 4 following a complaint that he allegedly violated a complete stay away order of protection. He is accused of going to the home on Ellicott Street of protected parties. He was jailed without bail and was due in Batavia City Court this morning (June 5). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Marc Lawrence, assisted by Officer Christopher Camp. While he was being held on this case, he was issued a computerized ticket for aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt. These charges stem from an incident on Ellicott Street at 8:55 p.m. on April 8. He was due in city court this morning to also answer those charges. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins.