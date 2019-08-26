Law and Order: Tonawanda man accused of September 2017 stabbing on East Main Street, Batavia

Carey Culverhouse, 60, of Grandview Avenue, Tonawanda, (inset photo left) is charged with first-degree assault. He was arrested on a warrant out of Batavia City Court that was issued following an investigation into a stabbing on East Main Street in Batavia that occurred in September of 2017. He was located by the Tonawanda police and turned over the Batavia police. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court on Aug. 22 and jailed without bail. He was due to return to city court on Aug. 23. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Malik I. Ayala, 27, of Walnut Street, Batavia, (inset photo right) is charged with second-degree burglary. He was arrested on Aug. 13 by Batavia Police officers Adam Tucker and Jason Ivison. He is accused of entering another person's residence on Naramore Drive in Batavia at about midnight on Oct. 14 and stealing property. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and turned over to the GC Sheriff's Office, where he is being held on unrelated charges.

Alan R. Price, 24, of Chili Avenue, Rochester, is charged with: endangering the welfare of a child; criminal contempt in the first degree; and second-degree strangulation. Price was arrested on Aug. 12 for an incident reported at 8 a.m. on April 11 on North Spruce Street in the City of Batavia. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed on $5,000 cash or bond. The case was investigation by Batavia Police Officer Matthew Wojtaszczyk.

Kaleb J. Bobzien, 21, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt in the first degree. He was arrested after a domestic incident investigation in which it is alleged that he had contact with a protected person at 9:50 a.m. on Aug. 22 on Dellinger Avenue. Bobzien was jailed without bail and was due in Batavia City Court today (Aug. 26). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kevin DeFelice, assisted by Officer Sean Wilson.

Brandon C. Dodd, 32, of Clinton Street, Batavia, is charged with: petit larceny; second-degree burglary; and second-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested on Aug. 24 after a domestic incident on Highland Park, Batavia. It is alleged that he broke into the home of a protected person and stole money. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court Aug. 24 and jailed without bail pending his return to city court today (Aug. 26). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Marc Lawrence.

Kevin Hal Deet, 69, of Rogers Road, Hamburg, is charged with trespass. He was arrested at 8:22 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel on Park Road in Batavia after allegedly refusing to leave after being told to do so by security officers and deputies. He is due in Batavia Town Court on Sept. 12 to answer the charge. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale.

Danielle E. Cummings, 41, of Batavia Oakfield Townline Road, Batavia, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree. Cummings was allegedly observed driving on Verona Avenue in the City of Batavia at 2:41 p.m. on Aug. 23 while having 17 active suspensions -- fifteen of them on 12 dates. She was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jail in lieu of $500 bail. She is due in city court at a later date. Sgt. Dan Coffey handled the case.

Taylor L. Finnin, 26, of Highland Park, Batavia, is charged with possession of a hypodermic instrument and loitering while unlawfully using a controlled substance in a public place on Jefferson Avenue in Batavia at 1:55 p.m. on July 9. He was arraigned Aug. 22 in Batavia City Court and jailed in lieu of $1,500 cash or $3,000 bond. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Jordan McGinnis, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Ashley Marie Silliman, 23, of West Genesee Street, Corfu, is charged with petit larceny. She was arrested following a shoplifting complaint at the Dollar General on East Main Street in Batavia at 1:42 p.m. on Aug. 21. She issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Aug. 27. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Marc Lawrence.