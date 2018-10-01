Law and order: Troopers arrest four people during Darien sobriety checkpoint detail

New York State Police based out of Troop A, Zone I, conducted a Sobriety Checkpoint in the Town of Darien as well as a dedicated DWI patrol in Genesee County, Friday night Sept. 28, into Saturday morning, Sept. 29. Two people were arrested for DWI during the detail and are to appear in the Town of Darien court at a later date: Sarah E. Convis, 32, of New Woodstock; and Pamela S. Bradshaw, 46, of Pennsylvania. In addition, Daryl L. Ford, 31, of Niagara Falls, was arrested for fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana after being stopped for traffic infraction. He was also charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was issued an appearance ticket to return at a later date. Also, Jerard L. Cramer, 31, of Buffalo, was arrested for: felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation; unlawful possession of marijuana; driving without required ignition interlock device, and numerous other vehicle and traffic infractions. He was arraigned and released to appear in court at another date.

Melody J. McMaster, 47, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with trespass. At 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 23, McMaster was arrested on Harvester Avenue in the City of Batavia. She had previously been advised not to be on the property by police prior to this incident. She is due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 2. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Davis, assisted by Officer Darryle Streeter.

Rachel Britanny Soloman, 26, of North Lake Road, Pembroke, is charged with: criminal contempt in the second degree; endangering the welfare of a child; obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree; and resisting arrest. Solomon was arrested as a result of an investigation into a reported violation of a court order. It is alleged that she violated an order of protection by being at the residence of the protected party on Meadville Road on the Tonawanda Indian Reservation at 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 29. She allegedly became uncooperative during the investigation and her actions place a child in danger. She was arrested, arraigned in Town of Alabama Court and jailed in lieu of $10,000 cash bail. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Richard Schildwaster, assisted by Deputy Jeremy McClellan.

Michael L. Jennings, 54, of Jackson Street, Batavia, is charged with owning an unlicensed dog. He was arrested at 6:41 p.m. on Sept. 21 and issued an appearance ticket. He is due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 9. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Catherine Mucha.

Marc C. Cook, 28, of Church Street, Basom, is charged with failure to appear. He was arrested and arraigned on Sept. 29 in Batavia City Court on two arrest warrants for failure to appear in city court. He was jailed in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or bond. He was due in city court today (Oct. 1). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Marc Lawrence.

Jaequele M. Tomlin, 23, of Main Street, Le Roy, and Darazian W. Williams, 25, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, are both charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Tomlin and Williams were arrested for allegedly possessing marijuana during an investigation following a traffic stop. This occurred at 6:18 p.m. on Sept. 28 on Ellicott Street in Batavia. The defendants are due in city court on Oct. 9 to answer the charge. The cases were handled by Batavia Police Officer Catherine Mucha, assisted by Sgt. Dan Coffey.