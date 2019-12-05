Law and Order: Two Batavia men arrested after domestic incidents

Robert D. Griffin, 41, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with: two counts of first-degree criminal contempt; second-degree burglary; and endangering the welfare of a child less that 17 years old. Griffin was arrested and arraigned Tuesday morning (Dec. 3) after an arrest warrant was issued for him by Batavia City Court. It stems from a domestic incident reported at 7:54 p.m. on Nov. 11 on Manhattan Avenue in Batavia. He was jailed without bail and was due back in court this afternoon (Dec. 5). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Shane H. Zimblis, 48, of South Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. At 11:43 p.m. on Dec. 2, Batavia police responded to a South Swan Street residence for a possible physical domestic incident. Zimblis was arrested on the charges after allegedly violating an order of protection during a physical altercation. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed without bail. He was due back in court this afternoon (Dec. 5). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Peter Post.

Christopher P. Thomas, 35, of State Street, Batavia, was arrested on a bench warrant on Tuesday (Dec. 3) after failing to appear in Batavia City Court on Nov. 22 for an unspecified matter. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court at 1:40 p.m. and released. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider.