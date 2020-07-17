Law and Order: Two Batavia residents arrested, one accused of DWI, the other of possessing drugs

Lyndsey Jean Wilcox, 36, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more; driving while intoxicated; unlicensed operator; failure to keep right; and moving from lane unsafely. Wilcox was arrested at 3:03 a.m. July 17 after a motor-vehicle accident on Clinton Street Road in Bergen. The defendant was released with appearance tickets for Sept. 2 in Bergen Town Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Dimmig, assisted by Deputy Ryan Young.

Athena M. Hanley, 33, Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. On July 16 at 4:45 p.m. Town of Pembroke, Hanley was arrested after the investigation of a motor-vehicle accident. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Pembroke Court on Aug. 12. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale.