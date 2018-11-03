Law and order: Two city residents accused of conspiracy and grand larceny

John P. Wittkopp, 35, of Columbia Avenue, Batavia, is charged with sixth-degree conspiracy and fourth-degree grand larceny -- value greater than $1,000. On Oct. 31, Wittkopp responded to Batavia PD and was arrested after an investigation into an incident that occurred at 4:21 p.m. on Oct. 27 on Main Street in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket, released, and is due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 13 to answer the charges. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

Jamie M. Ficarella, 42, of Liberty Street, Batavia is charged with sixth-degree conspiracy and fourth-degree grand larceny -- value greater than $1,000. On Oct. 31, Ficarella responded to Batavia PD and was arrested after an investigation into an incident that occurred at 3 p.m. on Oct. 28 on East Main Street in Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket, released, and is due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 13 to answer the charges. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

Breanna C. Toal, 22, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny and falsifying business records in the first degree. Toal was arrested Oct. 28 following an investigation into a report that she stole from her employer while working at 7-Eleven on East Main Street in Batavia. She was processed and released on an appearance. She is due in city court on Nov. 13. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison.

Aaron L. Klein, 47, no permanent address, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Klein was arrested on three counts of petit larceny following an investigation into property that was stolen from a residence on Montclair Avenue in the City of Batavia, shortly after midnight on July 26. He was already being held in Genesee County Jail on unrelated charges. He was issued an appearance ticket for city court and is due there Nov. 13. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison.

Olivia J. Paganin, 29, of Myrtle Street, Le Roy, was arrested on Nov. 1 by Le Roy Police Officer Kellogg on a Batavia City Court warrant. The defendant was then extradited to Batavia PD, arraigned in city court and put in jail. Paganin is due in city court at a later date. The case was handled in Batavia by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.