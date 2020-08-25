Local Matters

Law and Order: Two GC residents accused of driving without a valid NYS license

Elijah J. Richardson, 23, of Batavia (address not provided), is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree, unlicensed operator and failure to keep right. At 4:10 a.m. Aug. 23 in the Town of Middlebury, Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputy Bliss conducted a traffic stop on Bank Road. Richardson allegedly advised Bliss that he did not have a valid NYS driver's license. A DMC check revealed that Richardson possessed a non-driver ID only and that he had eight suspensions. Richardson was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Middlebury Court at a later date.

Alyssa Nowakowski, 22, of East Bethany, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree. At 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 14, Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies were checking the area of Ryan Road in the Town of Warsaw for a report of two suspicious vehicles parked on the side of the roadway for a couple of days. A Wyoming County Sheriff's Officer Investigator, driving an unmarked vehicle, checked the area but the vehicles appeared to be gone upon arrival. After leaving the scene, the investigator observed a vehicle nearby that matched the description of one of the vehicles from the complaint. Deputy Austin Harding, driving a marked patrol vehicle, initiated a traffic stop on Dale Road at Pflaum Road in the Town of Middlebury and identified Nowakowski as the driver. She had a suspended license for failure to pay child support and was arrested. Nowakowski was processed roadside and issued an appearance ticket. She is due in Town of Middlebury Court at a later date.

