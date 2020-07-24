Local Matters

July 24, 2020 - 2:49pm

Law and Order: Two men accused of driving in Wyoming County while ability impaired by drugs

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, crime, Le Roy, news, notify.

Kevin J. Jackson Jr., 30, of Batavia (no address provided), is charged with: driving while ability impaired by drugs; driving while ability impaired by drugs -- combination; uninspected motor vehicle; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree; and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. At 2:21 a.m. on July 21, Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputy Bliss conducted a roadside stop for a traffic violation on Route 246 in the Town of Perry. A field sobriety test was conducted and Anzalone was arrested. He submitted to a Drug Influence Evaluation administered by a Drug Recognition Expert, who allegedly found the defendant impaired by multiple drug categories. Jackson was issued an appearance ticket and is due on Town of Perry Court at a later date.

Robert J. Anzalone, 34, of Le Roy (no address provided), is charged with: driving while ability impaired by drugs; driving while ability impaired by drugs -- combination; failure to keep right; and having inadequate plate lamps. At 12:17 a.m. July 19 on Silver Lake Road in the Town of Perry, Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputy Bliss conducted a roadside stop for a traffic violation. A field sobriety test was conducted and Anzalone was arrested. He submitted to a Drug Influence Evaluation administered by a Drug Recognition Expert, who allegedly found the defendant impaired by multiple drug categories. No further information provided about court.

