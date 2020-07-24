Law and Order: Two men accused of driving in Wyoming County while ability impaired by drugs

Kevin J. Jackson Jr., 30, of Batavia (no address provided), is charged with: driving while ability impaired by drugs; driving while ability impaired by drugs -- combination; uninspected motor vehicle; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree; and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. At 2:21 a.m. on July 21, Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputy Bliss conducted a roadside stop for a traffic violation on Route 246 in the Town of Perry. A field sobriety test was conducted and Anzalone was arrested. He submitted to a Drug Influence Evaluation administered by a Drug Recognition Expert, who allegedly found the defendant impaired by multiple drug categories. Jackson was issued an appearance ticket and is due on Town of Perry Court at a later date.

Robert J. Anzalone, 34, of Le Roy (no address provided), is charged with: driving while ability impaired by drugs; driving while ability impaired by drugs -- combination; failure to keep right; and having inadequate plate lamps. At 12:17 a.m. July 19 on Silver Lake Road in the Town of Perry, Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputy Bliss conducted a roadside stop for a traffic violation. A field sobriety test was conducted and Anzalone was arrested. He submitted to a Drug Influence Evaluation administered by a Drug Recognition Expert, who allegedly found the defendant impaired by multiple drug categories. No further information provided about court.