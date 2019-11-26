Law and Order: Two men arrested after Saturday afternoon brawl on Ross Street

Justin P. McGirr, 37, of Ross Street, Batavia, and Jeremiah T. Jones, no age or address provided, are charged with disorderly conduct by way of fighting/violent behavior. They were arrested on Ross Street at 1:07 p.m. on Nov. 23 after Batavia police allegedly observed them fighting. Both were issued appearance tickets and are due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 3. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Joshua Girvin, assisted by Officer Stephen Quider.

Timothy Allen Zorn, 28, of Hall Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, third-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment. Batavia Police Officer Peter Post arrested Zorn on the charges at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 on Hall Street following a domestic dispute. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released under supervision. Zorn is due to return to court on Dec. 4. Officer Peter Flanagan assisted in the arrest.

Katrina Lynn Drake, 29, of Locust Street, Lockport, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. Drake was arrested after a domestic incident that occurred at 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 21 on Maple Street in Batavia. Drake allegedly damaged property. She is due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 5. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen, assisted by Officer Peter Post.

Susan Marie Devault, 49, of North Main Street, Holley, is charged with petit larceny. She was arrested on Nov. 25. She is accused of stealing a carton of cigarettes at a store on Bloomingdale Road on the Tonawanda Indian Reservation at 9:92 p.m. on Nov. 17. She was issued an appearance ticket for Dec. 11 in Alabama Town Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jared Swimline, assisted by Sgt. Ronald Meides.

Matthew J. Florian, 31, of Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with failure to appear. He was arrested Nov. 21 on a bench warrant out of Batavia City Court for failing to appear as scheduled on July 23. He was released on his own recognizance. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.