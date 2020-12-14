Law and Order: Two men arrested on gang assault charges after Nov. 8 incident on Jerome Place

William W. Darazian, 27, of Pringle Avenue, Batavia, (inset photo right) is charged with: first-degree gang assault -- causing serious physical injury; burglary of a dwelling -- and causing injury; third-degree criminal mischief -- damaging another person's property valued at greater than $250; and fourth-degree conspiracy. Darazian was arrested after an investigation into an incident, which occurred Nov. 8 on Jerome Place in the City of Batavia. He was arraigned Dec. 4 and held in jail on unspecified bail. He is due to return to Batavia City Court at 2 p.m. on Jan. 13. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Austin Hedges, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Danny D. Williams Sr., 32, of Ellicott Avenue, Batavia, (inset photo left) is charged with: first-degree gang assault; first-degree burglary; third-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree conspiracy. He was arrested in connection with a distrubance at 10:22 p.m. Nov. 8 on Jerome Place. He was arrainged Dec. 4 in Batavia City Court and put in jail on $30,000 cash bail, $100,000 bond or $100,000 partially secured bond. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Connor Borchert, assisted by Officer Alec Roberts.

James A. Centner, 41, of Vallance Road, Le Roy, was arrested Dec. 11 after a two-vehicle head-on collision at about 7 p.m. on West Main Street in the Village of Le Roy. One person who was driving a Chevy Suburban was injured in the accident. Centner, the driver of a pickup truck, was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and traffic violations for failing to use designated lane, drinking in a vehicle on the highway, and refusal to take a breath test. It is alleged that he was leaving the area of Tops Market when he turned onto Route 5 and drove in the wrong lane, causing the collision. Following his virtual arraignment, he was released to a third party. The driver of the Suburban was transported to the hospital by LeRoy Ambulance Service with non-life-threatening injuries. During this investigation, it was also alleged that Centner's vehicle was involved in a minor motor-vehicle accident with no injuries while in the parking lot of Tops Market prior to the head-on crash, and this also is being investigated.

Bleyke Zhaviante Armonde Culver, 24, of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with: obstruction of governmental administration; aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree; unlicensed operation; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle; and speeding. At 11:13 a.m. on Dec. 10, the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a male refusing to leave the Department of Social Services on East Main Street Road. Law enforcement responded and were advised he was operating a vehicle while his privilege to do so was suspended by New York authorities. A marked Sheriff's Office patrol car located the vehicle attempted to make a traffic stop by activating its overhead emergency lights. The vehicle allegedly failed to yield and led police on a vehicle pursuit. It continued through the City of Batavia and ended up returning to Culver's Walnut Street residence. He was taken into custody at 11:24 a.m. without incident then taken to jail for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Jan. 4. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Tower, assisted by Deputy Ryan DeLong, and they were also assisted by members of the Batavia Police Department.

Ethan M. Conrad, 20, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- with a BAC of .18 percent or more; DWI -- common law; and moving from lane unsafely. He was arrested Nov. 26 after an investigation of a single-vehicle accident on River in the city in which the vehicle struck the River Street guard rail. He was released with traffic tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on Jan. 13. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Alec Roberts.

Michelle M. Hanssen, 54, of Chestnut Ridge Road, Middleport, is charged with: aggravated driving while intoxicated; DWI; failure to stop at stop sign; moving from lane unsafely; and operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device. At 7:11 p.m. on Dec. 12, Hanssen was arrested after a one-vehicle accident on Lewiston Road in Oakfield. She was allegedly intoxicated by alcohol and crashed her car. She was issued appearance tickets and is due in Oakfield Town Court on Jan. 18. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Gauthier.

Cody Middlebrooks, 30, of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief. He was arrested after an incident on South Main Street in Batavia at 10:24 a.m. on Nov. 23. It is alleged that he damaged a cell phone which was valued at more than $250. He was processed then released with an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on Jan. 19. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Conner Borchert and Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Adam Tucker.

Vicki Lynne Manns, 50, of Brookville Road, Alexander, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; DWI -- with a BAC of .08 percent or more; moving from lane unsafely; and unreasonable speed under special hazards. At 10:50 p.m. Dec. 12, deputies responded to the intersection of Stroh Road and Maplewood Road in Alexander for a report of a vehicle off the road. After an investigation, Manns was arrested on the charges. She was issued appearance tickets for Alexander Town Court and is due there Dec. 15. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Young, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale.

Christian M. Deluna, 19, of Central Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: second-degree harassment; burglary; criminal mischief; and conspiracy. Deluna was arrested after an incident that occurred at 1:50 a.m. at an apartment on North Spruce Street in Batavia. Following arraignment Dec. 1 in Batavia City Court, Deluna was released under supervision of Genesee Justice. Deluna is due back in city court on Jan. 19. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jordan McGinnis, assisted by Officer Joshua Girvin.

Cody Middlebrooks, 30, of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment and first-degree coercion. He was arrested on Dec. 8 on the charges. It is alleged that on Dec. 5 on Pearl Street that Middlebrooks was involved in a physical domestic incident and that he threatened to harm the victim if she called police. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. He is due back in court on Feb. 2. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Samantha Lynn Wroblewski, 31, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. She was arrested Dec. 7 after an investigation into an incident that occurred Oct. 19 on West Main Street wherein she alllegedly possessed cocaine. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 23. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Samuel Freeman, assisted by Officer Nicole McGinnis.

Jonathan Richard Piwko, 31, of Peppertree Drive, Derby, is charged with: driving while ability impaired by drugs; failure to keep right; moving from lane unsafely; and speed not reasonable and prudent. Piwko was arrest Dec. 10 after the investigation of a vehicle that went off the roadway and struck a business at 11:51 p.m. Dec. 9 on South Main Street in the Village of Elba. He was issued traffic tickets and is due in Elba Town Court on Dec. 23. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor, assisted by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush.

Lisa A. Way, 52, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with driving while intoxicated -- common law, and refusal to take a breath test. Way was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Dec. 5 on Ellicott Street in Batavia after a motor-vehicle accident behind a residence on that street. She was released with traffic tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on Jan. 27. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Adam Tucker.

William Anthony Nichols II, 27, of East Avenue, Holley, and Renee Irene Brown, 40, of Federal Drive, Batavia, are charged with petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy. At 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 9, they were arrested on Lewiston Road in Batavia after allegedly working together to steal $122.95 worth of merchandise from BJs Wholesale Club. They were issued appearance tickets and are due in Town of Batavia Court on Jan. 7. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Gauthier, assisted by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush.

Steven Douglas Kelso, 36, of Columbia Ave., Batavia, is charged with falsifying business records in the first degree and attempted criminal purchase or disposal of a weapon. He was arrested Dec. 9 after an investigation into the attempted purchase of a firearm at a business on Buffalo Road in Bergen by a person ineligible to possess one. Kelso was released in an appearance ticket and is due in Bergen Town Court on Dec. 16. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Forsyth.

Chazmar T. Walters Sr., 28, of Clay Street, Le Roy, is charged with obstructing governmental administration and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree. Walters was arrested Dec. 5 after a traffic stop on Lewiston Road at 8:48 p.m. He was issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia Town Court on Jan. 8, then released. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Joshua Girvin, assisted by Sgt. Eric Bolles.

Loretta Lynn Baer, 49, of Canal Street, Macedon, is charged with trespass. She was arrested Dec. 1 on Swan Street in Batavia after a trespass complaint at 12:35 p.m. at an auto parts store. She was issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on Jan. 12. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Officer Peter Post.

Christopher P. Thomas, 36, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with have a dog running at large. He was arrested Dec. 7. It is alleged that on Dec. 3 on State Street that Thomas allowed his dog to run at large on another person's property. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Jan. 26. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Patrick O. Spikes, 39, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with attempted petit larceny. He was arrested Nov. 21 on a Batavia City Court bench warrant following a traffic stop. The charges stems from an incident Oct. 27 at 10:30 p.m. at the Speedway on West Main Street. Spikes was arraigned via Skype and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. Spikes is due back in court at a later date (unspecified). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Joshua Girvin, assisted by Officer Austin Hedges.

Christopher P. Thomas, 38, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, was arrested after turning himself in on a bench warrant out of Batavia City Court that was issued after he failed to appear as required on May 26. He was processed and is due back in city court on Dec. 23. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker.

Destiny Nakia Green, 24, of Walnut Street, Batavia, was arrested Dec. 2 on a bench warrant out of Batavia City Court. She had been due in court on July 22. A plea was entered and Green was sentenced (no information provided). Case resolved. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker, assisted by Officer Jordan McGinnis.