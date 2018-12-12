Local Matters

December 12, 2018 - 2:13pm

Law and Order: Two people arrested on bench warrants

posted by Billie Owens in crime, news, batavia, Le Roy.

Matthew James Florian, 30, of Pratt Road, Batavia, was arrested on a bench warrant Dec. 11 for alleged failure to comply with the terms of his conditional release stemming from a DWI guilty plea. He was released on his own recognizance and was scheduled to reappear Batavia City Court on Dec. 13. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison.

Jennifer Nichole Wenner, 31, of West Main Street, Le Roy, was arrested on a bench warrant out of Batavia City Court on Dec. 11. Batavia police responded to an address on East Main Street in Batavia for a suspicious condition. While on scene, police took Wenner into custody. She was arraigned and released and is due in city court on Jan. 30. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins.

