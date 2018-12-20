Law and Order: Victor man with flat tire suspected of aggravated DWI in Stafford

Justin Daniel Petrovic, 38, of Oak Ridge Drive, Victor, is charged with aggravated DWI, per se, with a BAC of .18 percent or more and no prior convictions; DWI -- first offense; and having an unsafe tire. At 8:14 p.m. on Dec. 16 on Main Road in Stafford, Petrovic was arrested after deputies checked on his vehicle, which was roadside. It is alleged the the defendant drove his vehicle on Route 5 when it became inoperable due to a flat tire. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Stafford Court on Jan. 17. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy McClellan, assisted by Deputy Joshua Brabon.

Adam Richard Stone, 47, of Read Road, Pembroke, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; operating a motor vheicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more; moving from lane unsafely; and operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate. At 6:54 p.m. on Dec. 16, deputies responded to Slusser Road in the Town of Pembroke for a one-vehicle accident. Following an investigation, Stone was arrested. He was issued appearance tickets and is due in Pembroke Town Court on Jan. 22. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Erik Andre, assisted by Deputy Kyle Krzemien.

Kayne W. Probst, 24, of Lynn, Mass., is charged with one count of petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor. Probst was arrested by the Le Roy Police Department on Dec. 13 after they received a complaint of a larcent that had just occurred at a local store. It is alleged that the defendant took merchandise from the story without paying for it. Probst was taken into custody without incident and was arraigned in the Le Roy Town Court. Probst was jailed in lieu of $500 bail and is due in Le Roy Town Court today (Dec. 20).

James O. Boughton, 18, of Chili Riga Center Road, Churchville, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the Le Roy Police Department and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and disobeying a traffic control device, both violation-level offenses. While on patrol, Le Roy police allegedly observed the vehicle operated by Boughton pass through a red signal. Patrols executed a lawful traffic stop on Boughton’s vehicle, identified Boughton as the operator, and after a brief investigation allegedly found Boughton to be in possession of marijuana. Boughton was issued tickets and is to appear in the Le Roy Town Court on Jan. 17 to answer to the charges.