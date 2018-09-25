Law and Order: Vine Street woman charged with DWI, criminal possession of a controlled substance

Angela M. McIntyre, 46, of Vine Street, Batavia, is charged with: uninspected motor vehicle; driving while intoxicated -- impaired by drugs -- first offense; and criminal possession of a controlled substance (unspecified). McIntyre was arrested at 10:52 a.m. on Sept. 14 on East Main Street in Batavia following an investigation at Eastown Plaza. She was released to Genesee Justice and is due in City Court Sept. 27. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kevin DeFelice, assisted by Kyle Krtanik.

Aaron L. Klein, 47, of Montclair Avenue, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested at 1:12 p.m. on Sept. 19 for violating a stay-away order of protection. Klein was allegedly caught hiding in the protected party's house within hours of being served with the stay-away order. He was jailed on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison, assisted by Officer Frank Klimjack.

Jeremiah T. Jones, 45, of Ross Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested at 1:40 p.m. on Sept. 17 on West Main Street, Batavia, after he violated a stay-away order of protection. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in city court on Oct. 2. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

A 17-year-old who lives on Liberty Street in Batavia was arrested at 8:05 p.m. on Sept. 17 following a disturbance on Ross Street in the city wherein the youth is accused of punching another person in the face. The defendant was due in city court this afternoon to answer the charge. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Jeremy C. Goodell, 44, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, was arrested Sept. 21 on a bench warrant for failure to appear in city court. He had been charged with third-degree criminal mischief stemming from an incident that occurred at 444 W. Main St., Batavia. Following his arraignment, he was jailed in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond. He is due in coty court on Thursday (Sept. 27). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kyle Krtanik, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.

David L. Newton, 59, of Lewiston Road, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. He was apprehended by Tops market employees after allegedly being observed concealing several items on his person and exiting the store. He was arrested at 10:55 p.m. on Sept. 20 and released on an appearance ticket and is due in City Court on Oct. 2. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Ronnie Joe Flinchum, 59, of Mill Street, Le Roy, was arrested on Sept. 21 on a Batavia City Court bench warrant for failure to appear. Flinchum was arraigned and jailed on $1,000 cash or bond. The defendant was due in city court this morning. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Julia L. Tombari, 24, of Roanoke Road, Pavilion, is charged with violation of probation. She was arrested on Sept. 24 on a bench warrant out of city court for violating probation. She was arraigned and jailed on $5,000 cash or bond and is due in city court on Thursday (Spet. 27). The case was handled by Batavia Police Sgt. Dan Coffey, assisted by Officer Jason Ivison.

Isaiah J.A. Munroe, 28, of Buell Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. On Sept. 22 at 6:19 p.m. while on a traffic stop on Bank Street in Batavia, Munroe was arrested for allegedly possessing marijuana. He was issued a computer-generated appearance ticket and is due in city court on Oct. 2 to answer the charge. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Catherine Mucha, assisted by Officer Chad Richards.