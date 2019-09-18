Law and Order: Wallace Street man accused of assaulting and injuring victim over 65

Eric Olverd

Eric James Olverd, 47, of Wallace Street, Batavia, (inset photo, left) is charged with: obstruction of governmental administration; resisting arrest; two counts of reckless endangerment; second-degree assault with injury to a victim over age 65; second-degree harassment; criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child. Olverd was arrested at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15 on Wallace Street following a domestic incident. He was jailed in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. He was due in Batavia City Court on Sept. 17. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Sean Wilson.

Darrell Smith, 52, of Highland Park, Batavia, is charged with third-degree assault. Smith was arrested at 9:33 p.m. on Sept. 16 on Highland Park. He allegedly punched a person in the face, causing injury. Smith was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in city court on Oct. 3. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.

John Joseph Saddler Jr., 32, of Orange Grove Drive, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt in the second degree and disorderly conduct. At 1:44 p.m. on Sept. 17, Saddler was arrested while standing in front of Judge Robert Balbick in Batavia City Court after being warned not to use obscene language in the courtroom. He allegedly continued to use obscene language, causing a disruption in the courtroom. Saddler was arraigned in city court by Judge Durin Rogers then put in Genesee County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash bail. He is due back in city court at 1 p.m. this afternoon (Sept. 18). The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Saile.

Michael S. Carter, 33, of Eagle Harbor Road, Albion, is charged with operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 percent or more, driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right. Batavia Police Officer Peter Post arrested Carter at 2:37 a.m. on Sept. 7 on East Main Street in the City of Batavia. He was released on an appearance ticket for this morning (Sept. 18) in Batavia City Court but held at the Genesee County Jail on a violation of parole warrant. Officer Arick Perkins assisted in the case.

Jacqueline R. Garrett, 40, of Church Street, Le Roy, is charged with illegal use of toxic vapors. Garrett was arrested after she was allegedly observed inhaling a toxic substance while in public at 11:53 a.m. on Sept. 16. The incident location is Eastown Plaza on East Main Street in the City of Batavia. She was processed at Batavia Police Department and released on an appearance ticket. She is due in Batavia City Court on Sept. 24. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Sgt. Dan Coffey.

A 17-year-old male who lives in Batavia was arrested on Sept. 14 by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post and charged with second-degree harassment. At 6:46 p.m. on Sept. 9 on Ellicott Street in Batavia, the male allegedly had unwanted contact with a person. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Sept. 24. Batavia Police Officer Marc Lawrence assisted with the case.

Randy S. Turner, 63, of Burke Drive, Batavia, is charged with having a dog that was running at large. He was arrested following an investigation of a complaint that he allegedly allowed his family's dogs to run at large at 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 29 onto a neighbor's property on Burke Drive. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Sept. 24. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson.

Kakeen K. Ithna-Asheri, 59, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. The defendant was arrested at 12:34 p.m. on Sept. 15 after he allegedly stole a package of batteries from a store on East Main Street in Batavia. He was released on an appearance ticket and was due in Batavia City Court on Sept. 17. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Steve B. Nesbitt, 34, of Holland Avenue, Batavia, is charged with owning an unlicensed dog. He was arrested at 1:44 p.m. on Sept. 16 on Holland Avenue, then released on an appearance ticket. He is due in Batavia City Court on Sept. 24. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Jason Ivison.

Jesse Daniel Bowman, 27, of Vine Street, Batavia, turned himself at Batavia Police Department Sept. 15 on a warrant out of Batavia City Court. He was arraigned at 10:39 a.m. in city court, then released on his own recognizance. He is due to return to court on Oct. 3. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Jason Ivison.