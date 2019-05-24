Law and Order: Walnut Street man arraigned on new burglary and larceny charges

TeeSean T. Ayala, 20, (inset left file photo) of Walnut Street, Batavia, was arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office for a series of burglaries, which occurred in the towns of Batavia and Stafford last fall.

Ayala is charged with: first-degree burglary; two counts of second-degree burglary; three counts of third-degree grand larceny; and two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.

He was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and released on his own recognizance on all charges.

He remains in the custody of the Genesee County Jail on unrelated charges.

Laqueasha M. Taylor, 25, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with: criminal obstruction of breathing; endangering the walfare of a child; and second-degree harassment. She was arrested on May 19. She was allegedly involved in a fight with another person at 5:39 p.m. on May 18 on Bank Street at Northside Meadows apartments. Taylor was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on May 28. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Sgt. Matthew Lutey.

Robert Oliver Taft, 45, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree. At 2:39 p.m. on May 15, Taft was taken into custody on a sealed indictment warrant returnable to Genesee County Court. He was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia during the course of his arrest Taft was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released on his own recognizance. He is still currently being held in jail without bail on the charges in the sealed indictment. The case was handled by Deputy Ryan DeLong.

Kaleb James Bobzien, 21, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with second-degree coercion, criminal obstruction of breathing, and second-degree harassment following the investigation of a domestic dispute on Dellinger Avenue at 10 a.m. on May 17. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or bond. He was due back in city court on May 21. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Tiesha D. Smith, 32, of Prune Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. She was arrested at 1 p.m. on May 19 after allegedly shoplifting from the 7-Eleven convenience store on East Main Street in Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on May 28. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Mark B. Skeet, 65, of Batavia Oakfield Townline Road, Batavia, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree -- mandatory suspension. On May 20, Skeet was arrested for allegedly driving outside of the parameters of his driver's license at 2:06 p.m. on May 17 on Evans Street in Batavia. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released under supervision. He was due back in court on May 20. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.