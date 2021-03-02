Law and Order: Walnut Street man arrested after back-to-back domestic incidents on Valentine's Day

Cody A. Bush, 35, of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with: two counts of third-degree assault; fourth-degree grand larceny; and two counts fourth-degree criminal mischief. Bush was arrested Feb. 14 after an investigation into physical domestic incidents at an upper apartment on Walnut Street at 5:09 p.m. and again at 6:03 p.m. that day. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in jail (bail, if any, unspecified). He was due back in city court Feb. 18. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer John Gombos.

Terry Marvin Conrad, 57, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree menacing -- with a weapon, and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree -- with a previous conviction. Conrad was arrested after police responded to a domestic incident involving weapons that occurred on South Main Street at 11:59 a.m. Feb. 21. After an investigation it is alleged that Conrad menaced a person with a knife after engaging in a physical altercation with that person. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released on his own recognizance. Conrad is due to return to city court on April 7. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis, assisted by Officer Peter Flanagan.

Jamie A. Dutton, 28, of South Platt Street, Albion, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Dutton was arrested Feb. 27 after a lab report was received by the Monroe County Crime Lab. The defendant was allegedly found to possess 1.081 grams of cocaine after an incident at 8:04 p.m. Feb. 23 on McKinley Avenue in Batavia. Dutton was issued an appearance ticket to be in City of Batavia Court on April 20. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Connor Borchert.

Cody Lee Pahuta, 29, of Alleghany Road, Darien, is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- first offense; refusal to take a breath test; and failure to keep right on a two-lane road. At 12:53 a.m. Feb. 27, Pahuta was arrested after a traffic stop on Alleghany Road. After an investigation, he was allegedly found to be driving while intoxicated by alcohol. He was released with appearance tickets and is due on Darien Town Court March 16. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.

Dustin Corey Herzog, 32, of Albion Eagle Harbor Road, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested Feb. 23 and is accused of stealing property from a business on East Main Street in Batavia on July 1. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and then released on his own recognizance. Herzog is due back in city court April 1. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Antonio Joseph Pisa, 19, of Hollow Hill Lane, Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree. At 1:10 a.m. Feb. 19 on Clinton Street Road in Stafford, Pisa was allegedly found in possession of marijuana, homemade marijuana pills and crystallized THC following a traffic stop. Pisa was released on appearance tickets and is due in Stafford Town Court March 18. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore, assisted by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.