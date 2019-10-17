Law and Order: Warsaw man accused of stealing handgun and jewelry from Gilhooly Road home

Gary Wayne Hensley, 44, of Burke Hill Road, Warsaw, is charged with second-degree burglary -- illegal entry of a dwelling, and fourth-degree grand larceny -- theft of a firearm. He was arrested Oct. 16 and arraigned in Alexander Town Court. He is being held in jail without bail due to prior felony arrests. It is alleged that on Sept. 7 at about 10:45 a.m. he entered a residence on Gilhooly Road in Alexander and stole a handgun and jewelry. He is due to appear in Alexander Town Court on Nov. 12. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Loftus.

Gregory James Baker, 39, of Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Baker was arrested Oct. 15 following an investigation of a mental health call from a location on Pratt Road to dispatch at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 4. He was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jared Swimline, assisted by Deputy Andrew Mullen.