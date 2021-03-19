Law and Order: Warsaw Road man accused of allowing his dogs to bark habitually

Charles Lewis Hull Jr., 63, of 9460 Warsaw Road, Le Roy, is charged with allowing his dogs to bark loudly habitually, in violation of Le Roy Town Code Section 63-11 sub 3, according to a report from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to his home at 12:13 p.m. March 13 for an animal complaint, which alleges he allows his dogs to bark habitually thereby disrupting other citizens in the neighborhood. He was issued an appearance ticket to be in Le Roy Town Court at 1 p.m. on April 6. The case was handled by Deputy Zachary Hoy, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.

Christine Michelle Jones, 33, of Hutchins Place, Batavia, is charged with third-degree grand larceny and offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. She was arrested and arraigned in Genesee County Court on March 16, then released on her own recognizance. She is accused of filing an application for SNAP benefits on May 1, 2018 that either contained false information or omitted information, and as a result she received $17,197 in benefits that she was not eligible for. The investigation was completed by Genesee County Department of Social Services Investigator Robert Riggi and she was arrested by Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, assisted by Deputy Chad Cummings.

Trina Leigh Grimmer, 49, of Townline Road, Byron, is charged with third-degree grand larceny and six counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. She was arrested and arraigned in Genesee County Court on March 17, then released on her own recognizance. She is accused of filing applications for SNAP benefits that either contained false information or omitted information, and as a result she received $8,104 in benefits that she was not eligible for. The investigation was completed by Genesee County Department of Social Services Investigator Dakota Nicholson and she was arrested by Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello.

Dawn Marie Puleo, 54, of Maple Street, Batavia, is charged with third-degree grand larceny and four counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. She was arrested and arraigned in Genesee County Court on March 16, then released on her own recognizance. She is accused of filing applications for SNAP benefits on Nov. 1, 2018 that either contained false information or omitted information, and as a result she received $4,555 in benefits that she was not eligible for. The investigation was completed by Genesee County Department of Social Services Investigator Robert Riggi and she was arrested by Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, assisted by Deputy Chad Cummings.

Erin Marie Rutoskey, 34, of Columbia Avenue, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and fifth-degree conspiracy. At 7:52 p.m. on March 3, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies responded to Walmart in Batavia. After an investigation, Rutoskey was arrested for allegedly stealing property valued in excess of $1,000 and allegedly damaging property. She is due in Batavia Town Court on April 8. The case was handled by Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale.

Angeline Ella Lorreine Escudero, 28, of Columbia Avenue, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and fifth-degree conspiracy. At 7:52 p.m. on March 3, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies responded to Walmart in Batavia. After an investigation, Escudero was arrested for allegedly stealing property valued in excess of $1,000 and allegedly damaging property. She is due in Batavia Town Court on April 8. The case was handled by Deputy Zachary Hoy, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.