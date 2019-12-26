Law and Order: Washington Avenue man charged with three felonies after South Main tumult

Ahdeosun R. Aiken Jr., (inset photo, left) 21, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: criminal contempt in the first degree -- a Class E felony; first-degree burglary -- a Class B felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief -- a Class A misdemenor; third-degree assault -- also a Class A misdemeanor; and second-degree robbery -- a Class C felony. Aiken was arrested on Dec. 21 following a disturbance that occurred at 1:35 a.m. on South Main Street in Batavia. He was allegedly located hiding in an upstairs bedroom. Following his arraignment in Batavia City Court, he was jailed on $10,000 cash bail, or $20,000 bond, or $30,000 secured bond with a 10-percent deposit. He was due back in city court on Dec. 23. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Wesley Rissinger.

John Joseph Sadler Jr., 32, no permanent address, of Batavia, is charged with second-degree burglary of a dwelling and first-degree criminal contempt -- with a prior conviction of aggravated criminal contempt with the last five years. Saddler was arrested after police were called to Washington Avenue for a disturbance at 2:02 p.m.on Dec. 20. After an investigation, police found Saddler on location in violation of a stay away order of protection. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed. He was due to return to court on Dec. 24. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis, assisted by Officer Peter Flanagan.

Matthew J. Reed, 35, of Hutchins Place, Batavia, 35, is charged with trespass. He was arrested after allegedly committing the violation at 10:22 p.m. on Dec. 14 at an address on Park Avenue in Batavia. Reed was arrested and arraigned in Batavia City Court on Dec. 24. He was released on an appearance ticket and was due back in court on Dec. 24. The case was handled by Bataiva Police Officer Nicole McGinnis, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.