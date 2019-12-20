Law and Order: Washington Avenue women accused of violating an order of protection

Melody J. McMaster, 48, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. McMaster was arrested on Dec. 9 on Chestnut Street in Batavia after allegedly violating an order of protection by being inside the protected party's residence at 11:17 a.m. that day. She was issued an appearance ticket for Dec. 24 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan, assisted by Officer Stephen Quider.

Jose Fuentes, 39, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. On Dec. 17, Batavia Police Officer Peter Post arrested Fuentes in connection with an incident that occurred at 9 p.m. Dec. 13 on Bank Street in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket for Dec. 24 in Batavia City Court.

Kyle Schroeder, 23, of Telephone Road, Le Roy, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested at 9:09 a.m. on Dec. 8 on East Main Street in Batavia after he allegedly took an item out of the packaging while in a local business and then attempted to conceal the item. He is accused of placing the empty packaging on the shelf and continuing through the store. He was due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 17. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.