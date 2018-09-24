Law and Order: Watson Street, Batavia, woman charged with felony driving while ability impaired by drugs, has two prior convictions

Brenda Yvette Colon-Cruz, 45, of Watson Street, Batavia, is charged with: driving while ability impaired by drugs, as a felony, with two prior convictions within the last 10 years; holding more than one driver's license; and operating an unregistered motor vehicle on a highway. On Sept. 13 at 4:06 a.m., she was arrested following a complaint in the area of Lake Street Road in the Town of Le Roy. She was arraigned then released under supervision of Genesee Justice. She was due back in Le Roy Town Court on Sept. 20. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Heberlein.

Charles Kibicho Kairu, 37, of South Valley Lane, Springfield, Mo., was arrested at 6:25 p.m. on Sept. 22 on Main Road in Pembroke following a traffic stop. He allegedly operated a commercial vehicle while intoxicated. He is charged with: unregistered motor vehicle; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree; DWI -- first offense; aggravated DWI -- having a BAC of .18 percent or more; drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle; and operating with brakes out of service. Kairu was arraigned in Town of Pembroke Court and jailed in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. He is due back in Town of Pembroke Court on Oct. 4. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Deputy Mathew Clor.

Nicholas F. Kerwin, 18, of Route 77, North Java, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree conspiracy. Following a property damage complaint of damage to a motor vehicle on Molasses Hill Road in Alexander at 1:30 a.m. on June 10, Kerwin was arrested and released on an appearance ticket. He is due back in Town of Alexander Court on Oct. 9. He allegedly caused damage to the vehicle in excess of $250. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy McClellan, assisted by Deputy Christopher Parker.

Three youths were arrested by the Le Roy Police Department in connection with a nighttime residential burglary in the village on Sept. 10. It was reported by the homeowner that unknown an unknown or persons entered the residence during the late night or early morning hours and stole multiple packs of cigarettes while the resident was sleeping. A follow-up investigation allegedly determined three youths ages 16, 13 and 12 were involved and some of the cigarettes were recovered as evidence. The 16-year-old, who was already on a court-ordered, 24-hour curfew due to unrelated prior criminal conduct, was charged in Le Roy Town Court with one count each of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor. The 16-year-old was jailed and an undisclosed amount of bail was set. The two younger suspects were "petitioned to the Genesee County Youth Court."

Kevin M. Fossum, 52, of Batavia, was arrested by State Police from the Warsaw barracks on Sept. 15 and charged with driving while ability impaired and unlawful possession of marijuana. During a traffic stop on Route 246 in the Village of Perry, troopers detected an odor of marijuana coming from Fossum while being interviwed. Field sobriety tests were issued and he was taken to Warsaw for processing, then issued an appearance ticket for Village of Perry Court at a later date. He was released to a sober third party.