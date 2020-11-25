Law and Order: Watson Street man accused of selling crack cocaine

Alonzo C. Williams, 44, of Watson Street, Batavia, is charged with: criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony; and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, also a Class B felony. He was arrested after an investigation by the Genesee County Local Drug Enforcement Task Force, which is comprised of officers from the Sheriff's Office, Batavia Police Department and Le Roy Village Police Department. It is alleged that Williams sold a quantity of crack cocaine to an agent of the drug task force. Williams, who had an active arrest warrant, was located driving on North Street in the City of Batavia and he was taken into custody. Williams was arraigned in Genesee County Court, then released on his own recognizance. The drug task force was assisted by uniformed deputies, Batavia police and the District Attorney's Office.

Michael Eugene Weichman, 25, Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, thrid-degree assault, and criminal obstruction of breathing. On Nov. 22, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office received a report of a domestic incident that occurred at 5 p.m. on Nov. 19 on Pratt Road. Weichman was identified as the suspect, then arrested and arraigned virtually at Genesee County Jail. A NYS parole detainer was put in place for Weichman and he remains in jail. The case was handled by Deputy Ryan DeLong, assisted by Deputy Howard Wilson. Sgt. Andrew Hale also assisted in the case.

Shawn Phillip Wolcott, 38, of South Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt and obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree. Following a complaint of a violation of a court order, Wolcott was arrested at 4:49 p.m. on Nov. 22 on South Main Street Road. During his arrest he allegedly obstructed deputies by barricading himself in his home. Wolcott was released with an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Batavia Court on Dec. 10. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Deputy Jacob Gauthier.

Richard David Trykowski III, 39, Tinkham Road, Darien, is charged with: aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree; aggravated driving while intoxicated -- BAC of .18 percent or more; DWI -- first offense; moving from lane unsafely; unreasonable speed; and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Trykowski was arrested after an investigation of a one-car accident that occurred at 10:07 p.m. on Nov. 22 on South Lake Road in Pembroke. He was issued appearance tickets and is due in Pembroke Town Court on Jan. 7. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Deputy Jacob Gauthier.