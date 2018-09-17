Law and Order: West Main Street, Batavia, teen arrested on year-old City Centre mall burglary

D'andre J. Cramer, 19, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with: third-degree burglary; fourth-degree criminal mischief; and petit larceny. Cramer was arrested and arraigned on Sept. 11 following an investigation into a burglary which occurred a year ago this month at a shop in the City Centre mall. He was jailed and bail was set at $5,000. The defendant is due in Batavia City Court on Sept. 20. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Det. Thad Mart.

Rachel M. Penepinto, 27, of Vine Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Penepinto was arrested on Vine Street at 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 15 after being accused of threatening to fight a neighbor and kill their dog. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Sept. 18. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison.

Ryan Matthew Norton, 44, of Bloomingdale Road, Alabama, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment. Following an investigation into a domestic incident which occurred 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 11 on Bloomingdale Road. Norton was arrested, arraigned and put in jail on $2,500 bail. He is due in Alabama Town Court on Oct. 4. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Forsyth.

Danny D. Williams, 29, of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment. Williams was located on Thorpe Street in Batavia and arrested following an investigation into an incident which occurred at 3:39 a.m. on Sept. 8 on Wood Street in Batavia. He was jailed on $20,000 cash or bond bail. He is due in City Court on Sept. 20. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Marissa B. Royse, 28, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with: driving while ability impaired by drugs -- combined influence of drugs; following to closely; speed not reasonable and prudent; moving from lane unsafely; and failure to keep right on a two-lane road. She was arrested on Sept. 10 at 11:12 a.m. at 27 Walnut St. in Batavia following an investigation into an accident with injuries. She was issued multiple tickets and released; she was due in City Court this morning (Sept. 17). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Marc Lawrence, assisted by Officer Stephen Quider. Forty minutes later, at 17 Walnut St., she was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana following the investigation into the personal injury motor-vehicle accident earlier that hour at 27 Walnut St. She is due in City Court on Tuesday, Sept. 18 to answer that charge. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Marc Lawrence.

Aaron M. Hatt, 22, no permanent address, Batavia, is charged with: unlawful possession of marijuana, criminal obstruction of breathing; criminal mischief in the fourth degree; and second-degree harassment. Hatt was arrested following an investigation into a domestic incident which occurred at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at an apartment on Thomas Avenue, Batavia. He was arraigned and jailed on $2,000 cash bail or $4,000 bond. He was due in Cioty Court this morning (Sept. 17). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kevin DeFelice, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Latiqua Shonnel Jackson, 25, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with introducing dangerous contraband into prison in the first degree and criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree. On Sept. 10 at about 2:20 p.m., Jackson was being processed into GC Jail. It is alleged that she knowingly entered the jail while in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. She was arrested on the charges Sept. 13 and jailed on $10,000 cash bail. She is due back in City Court on Sept. 20. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy McClellan, assisted by Deputy Susan Mattice.

Joseph Buckley, 57, is charged with having an open container of alcohol in a city park. At 10:23 a.m. on Sept. 12, Buckley was arrested in Austin Park on Jefferson Avenue. He was jailed on $250 bail and was due in City Court on Sept. 13. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kyle Krtanik, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Scott D. Larnder, 42, Tracy Avenue, Batavia, is charged with failure to appear. He was arrested on Sept. 13 for failing to appear on previous charges. After arraignment, he was released on his own recognizance. He was due back in City Court on Sept. 14. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Catherine Mucha, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.