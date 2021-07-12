Law and Order: Wilkinson Road man accused of being a child sex predator, first-degree rapist and sex abuser

Melvin A. Huntley, 40, of Wilkinson Road, Batavia, is charged with: predatory sexual assault against a child; course of conduct against a child in the first degree; first-degree rape; first-degree sex abuse. Huntley was arrested after an investigation into him sexually assaulting a child/children over an extended period of time. He was arraigned July 8 in Town of Batavia Court and put in Genesee County Jail without bail. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected. No additional information will be released at this time. The case was investigated by Sheriff's Investigator Howard Carlson, assisted by Deputy Kevin Forsyth.

Donald Ray Read Jr., 49, of Mill Pond Road, Byron, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree -- with a previous conviction; and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree -- an explosive. At 10:09 a.m. on July 6, following the investigation into the alleged possession of a pipe bomb, Read was arrested on the charges. It is alleged that he possessed a knife with metal knuckles on the handle and a separate set of metal knuckles. He was arraigned in Stafford Town Court for Byron Town Court and put in Genesee County Jail. Read is due in Byron Town Court this afternoon at 4 o'clock. Assisting with the investigation was the GC Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division, the GC Drug Enforcement Task Force, the ATF, FBI, Erie County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad, and the GC Probation Department.

Brandon Dodd, 34, is charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny stemming from an investigation into a residential burglary at 8:22 a.m. June 28 on Swan Street, City of Batavia. Dodd is accused of entering another person's apartment and stealing property including an air conditioner and television. This burglary occurred about four hours after Dodd's arrest for stealing an air conditioner from another property on Jackson Street. Dodd was put in Genesee County Jail on $5,000 cash bail, $5,000 bond, or $10,000 partially secured bond.

Brandon Dodd, 34, is charged with petit larceny. It is alleged that at 6:39 p.m. June 29 that Dodd entered a business on East Main Street in Batavia and stole about $300 worth of cigarettes. He was issued an appearance ticket while incarcerated in GC Jail on unrelated charges. He is due in Batavia City Court on July 27 to answer this charge. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Brandon Dodd, 34, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. At 4:42 a.m. June 28, Dodd was arrested on Ganson Avenue after an investigation into an allegation that he took an air conditioning unit out of a window on Jackson Street in the City of Batavia. While being searched by a Batavia Police officer, a crack pipe was allegedly found on Dodd's person.

Rae Cook, 32, is charged with second-degree harassment. She was arrested at 1:55 p.m. July 6 on North Lyons Street in the City of Batavia following an unspecified incident. Cook is due on July 27 in city court.

Andrew Martin, 43, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. He responded to BPD headquarters at 5:04 p.m. July 3 and was issued an appearance ticket after an alleged violation of an order of protection. He is due in city court on July 21.

Tierance Davis Sr., 34, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested on a warrant out of Batavia City Court stemming from an incident June 9 in which he was allegedly located at a residence of a person who had an order of protection against him. He was released under supervision of Genesee Justice and was due in court today (July 12); time not provided.

Ernest J. Parry, 40, is charged with trespass. He is alleged to remained on the premises of a business of Park Road in Batavia at 10:20 a.m. July 2 after being told to leave by security staff several times during out outdoor concert. He was issued a ticket to be in Batavia City Court July 13, no time provided, then released.

Michael Jackson Jr., 40, is charged with: second-degree assault; third-degree assault; second-degree strangulation; criminal obstruction of breathing; and unlawful imprisonment in the first degree. He was arrested July 2 in connection to an incident at 1:30 a.m. on June 10 on Hutchins Place. He was located by Greece PD with two warrants for his arrest out of Batavia City Court. He was arraigned in city court, held at GC Jail and is due to return to city court on July 29.

Robert Gerety, 48, is charged with aggravated family offense. He was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Feb. 28 on West Main Street, Batavia. He responded to Batavia PD headquarters on his own accord after allegedly violating a stay away order of protection while involved in a traffic stop. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court July 2 then released on his own recognizance.

Samantha Lawrence, 31, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. She was arrested June 29 after an investigation into an incident at 10 a.m. June 27 in which she is accused of violating an order of protection. It is alleged that she showed up to a protected party's workplace and that she had contact with the protected person. She was issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on an unspecified date.

Christopher J. Wiegman, 32, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree -- criminal possession of a hypodermic needled. Wiegman was arrested July 3 at 10:12 a.m. in Bergen stemming from an incident May 10 on Raymond Avenue following the results of a drug report from the Monroe County Crime Laboratory. It is alleged that he possessed nine hypodermic needles and cocaine residue after a Genesee County Probation home search. Wiegman is due back in Batavia City Court on July 20.

Crystal Marsceill, 40, is charged with petit larceny. Marsceill was arrested at 4:22 a.m. June 28 following an incident outside a Batavia residence on Jackson Street. The defendant was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on July 13.

Jose Castro, 36, is charged with unlawful possession of fireworks.He was arrested at 8:30 p.m. on June 29 on Willow Street in the City of Batavia after allegedly setting off fireworks. Castro was issued an appearance ticket for a later date, unspecified, in city court.

Matthew Zakrewski, no age provided, is charged with obstruction of governmental administration. Zakrewski was arrested on a warrant stemming from an incident at 9:26 p.m. June 28, 2019, on Osterhout Avenue in the City of Batavia. The original charge is based on an incident where the defendant allegedly fled from officers in an attempt to avoid arrest. He was scheduled to appear in Batavia City Court on July 6.

Jon Charles Brooks, 51, of Vroom Road, Spencerport, is charged with: aggravated DWI: per se -- with a BAC of .18 percent or more -- no priors; driving while intoxicated -- first offense; and failure to keep right on a two-lane road. At 3:18 p.m. on July 10 on Clinton Street Road in Bergen, Brooks was arrested after a traffic stop for a vehicle and traffic law violation. He is due in Town of Bergen Court on Aug. 4. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale.

Gregory Solomonidis, no age provided, is charged with driving while intoxicated. He is accused of driving while having a BAC of .08 percent or more at 5:02 a.m. July 3 on East Main Street in Batavia. During the investigation, it was allegedly revealed that he was involved in an altercation and that he was intoxicated. Solomonidis was arrested, then issued traffic tickets and released.

John Wesley Harding, 64, of West Bank Street, Albion, is charged with petit larceny. Harding was arrested at 3:40 p.m. July 9 at Walmart in Batavia after deputies responded there for a reported larceny complaint of $27.72 in merchandise. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Batavia Court on July 26. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Erik Andre.