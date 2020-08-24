Law and Order: Woman accused of stealing Stafford resident's identity, incurring more than $1,500 in medical expenses

Donna Lyn Hartman, 57, of Marlowe Road, Blasdell, is charged with second-degree identity theft. It is alleged that Hartman used a person's identity during a traffic stop in Livingston County. She was transported to Noyes Hospital in Dansville where she allegedly continued to use that identity. As a result, the Genesee County resident whose identity Hartman allegedly stole incurred more than $1,500 in medical expenses. Hartman was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. An order of protection was issued for the victim, who lives in Stafford. Hartman is due to appear in Town of Stafford Court on Oct. 6. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Minuto, assisted by Kevin Forsyth.

Willie Lee Williams, 34, of Laser Street, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, with a previous conviction. Williams was arrested July 17 following an investigation into an incident that occurred on June 29 on Hutchins Street in Batavia. He is accused of pointing a handgun, or what appeared to be a handgun, at another person's head and threatening to shoot him. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in Genesee County Jail (bail status not provided). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison.

David P. Grossman Sr., 37, of Maple Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt. He was arrested after a domestic incident at 7:73 p.m. on Aug. 6 on West Main Street, Batavia, during which he allegedly contacted a person with a stay away order of protection against him. Grossman was issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on Nov. 10. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jordan McGinnis.

Jordan R. Rose, 19, of Maple Street, Batavia, is charged with: second-degree criminal contempt -- disobeying a mandate of the court; and aggravated family offense -- more than one offense within five years. He was arrested at 9:05 a.m. on July 31 after he allegedly violated a court order by calling the protected party numerous times over the phone. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released on an appearance ticket. He is due to return to court Aug. 25. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis, assisted by Officer Peter Post.

Rae Charlene Cook, 31, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. At 6:01 p.m. on Aug. 9, police allegedly observed Cook in the presence of an individual against whom she has an order of protection. Following her arrest, she was released with an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on Nov. 17. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker, assisted by Officer Wesley Rissinger.

Daniel Robert Smythe, 32, of Main Street, Caledonia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. At 5:44 p.m. on Aug. 22 on South Street Road in Pavilion, Smythe was arrested following a complaint of a domestic incident. Smythe was arrested, issued an appearance ticket and is due in Pavilion Town Court on Oct. 10. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon, assisted by Sgt. Michael Lute.

Herbert B. Gennis, 26, of Raymond Avenue, Batavia, is charged with failure to appear in Batavia City Court July 23 on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child. He was arrested on Aug. 17 and arraigned in city court via Skype. Gennis was released and is due back in court on Sept. 3. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer John Gombos, assisted by Felicia DeGroot.

Mark Theodore Helm, 39, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with: possession of a hypodermic instrument; operating a motor vehicle without insurance; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle with improper plates; failure to use turn signal. Helm was arrested at 6:03 p.m. on Aug. 15 following a traffic stop on West Main Street in Batavia. He was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released. He is due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 17. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Sean Wilson.

Jamar Andrew Malana, 23, of Culver Road, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. At 1:25 a.m. on Aug. 22, Malana was arrested on Clinton Street Road in Stafford after Genesee County Sheriff's deputies investigated a vehicle parked on Route 33 in Stafford. The defendant and a male passenger were allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance. Malana was also allegedly operating the vehicle without a valid NYS driver's license. Malana was released with an appearance ticket to be in Town of Stafford Court on Oct. 6. The case was handled by Deputy Jordan Alejandro, assisted by Deputy James Stack.

Mark Davonne Edwards, 23, of Ontario Street, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. At 1:25 a.m. on Aug. 22, Edwards was arrested after Genesee County Sheriff's deputies investigated a vehicle parked on Route 33 in Stafford. He was released on appearance tickets and is due in Town of Stafford Court on Oct. 6. The case was handled by Deputy Jordan Alejandro, assisted by Deputy James Stack.

Justin M. Ferrin, 43, of Albro Road, Bliss, is charged with issuing a bad check. Ferrin was arrested on a Batavia City Court warrant after turning himself in on Aug. 18. He was arraigned in city court and released on his own recognizance. He is due to return to city court on Aug. 10. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Phillip D. Byford, 29, of Brockport Spencerport Road, Brockport, was arrested Aug. 16 on a bench warrant out of Batavia City Court (charge(s) against him unspecified). He was arraigned in city court at 9:35 p.m. and released on his own recognizance. He is due to return to court on Oct. 1. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker.