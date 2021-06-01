Law and Order: Woman accused of subjecting victim to physical harm and yelling racial slurs at theme park

Haley Christine Keyser, 35, of Strasbourg Drive, Cheektowaga, is charged with aggravated harassment -- physical contact due to race, and disorderly conduct. Following a complaint at Six Flags Darien Lake at 5:28 p.m. May 30, Keyser was arrested. She allegedly subjected a victim to physical harm, yelled obscenities and racial slurs in a public place. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Darien Town Court on June 17. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale.

Matthew Jacob Zon, 39, of East Main Street, Byron, is charged with criminal contempt in the first degree and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was arrested at 6:35 p.m. May 29 after a disturbance on East Main Street in the Town of Byron. Zon was arraigned in Town of Stafford Court and put in Genesee County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash, $5,000 bond, or $15,000 partially secured bond. Zon is due in Genesee County Court on June 28. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Dimmig, assisted by Kyle Tower.

Tevin Bloom, 27, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment and criminal mischief. At 9 p.m. on May 20, Bloom was arrested after an investigation into a domestic incident where bloom was allegedly involved in a physical altercation. He allegedly damaged property inside the victim's apartment. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and is due there June 23.

Dustin Wilcox, 36, was arrested on May 20 by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post and charged with disorderly conduct. It is alleged that he was involved in a fight on Washington Avenue. He was issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court today (June 1).

Lawrence Boone, 30, was arrested outside a Batavia residence after being located by police May 20; he is charged with disorderly conduct. It is alleged that he physically fighting another male in the street. Boone was due in Batavia City Court on May 25.

Rachel Baehr, 34, was arrested May 21 and charged with second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. At 2:57 p.m. May 14 on Oak Street, it is alleged Baehr was involved in a physical altercation during a domestic incident. She was issued an appearance ticket for a future date in Batavia City Court.

Kevin Thomas, 32, turned himself in on numerous active warrants May 18 and was arraigned in Batavia City Court. He is charged with burglary in the second degree, criminal contempt in the second degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, criminal mischief in the third degree; endangering the welfare of a child; and first-degree criminal contempt. The charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred May 4 on Walnut Street. Bail was set at $1 and Thomas is due back in court June 22.

Ray Spencer-Lindqui Saile, 19, of Judge Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, is charged with second-degree menacing. On May 28 at 3:45 a.m., the dispatch center received a report of a domestic incident involving a knife on Bloomingdale Road in Alabama. An investigation at the scene allegedly revealed the defendant possessed a knife, which caused the victim to fear being injured. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin McCarthy, assisted by Sgt. Michael Lute.

Ernest Jerome Heineman, 40, of Old Creek Road, Alexander, is charged with aggravated harassment in the second-degree. At 3 a.m. on May 30, Heineman was arrested for an incident that occurred at 7:30 p.m. May 1 on Old Creek Road. It is alleged that he sent threatening text messages to a person, causing them to fear for their safety. He was arraigned in Alexander Town Court and he was served with an order of protection. He is due in Genesee County Court July 13. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Chamoun, assisted by Deputy Jordan Alejandro.

Stephanie Lynn Salcido, 31, of Walden Creek Drive, Batavia, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs and alcohol; driving a motor vehicle on a sidewalk; failure to stop at a stop sign; and failure to keep right. At 11 p.m. on May 30, Salcido was arrested on the charges. She was issued appearance tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on June 16. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Chamoun, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale.

Zachari Morgan, 25, is charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. He was arrested May 26 at DeWitt Recreation Area after he allegedly threw a rock at another person, striking them in the head during an altercation. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. Then on May 27, Morgan was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. It is alleged that at 5:11 p.m. on May 25, Morgan slapped and threw a person to the ground, causing injury, during a domestic incident at DeWitt Recreation Area. He was arraigned in city court and released on his own recognizance. Morgan is due back in court July 8.

Modesto Domingo-Cardenas, 27, is charged with unlawful imprisonment in the second degree and harassment in the second degree. He was arrested after a domestic incident at 1:15 p.m. May 25 on Pearl Street in Batavia. It is alleged that he slapped a person and then attempted to prevent them from leaving the residence. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court July 1.

Thomas Martin, 80, is charged with third-degree menacing following a dispute at 5:04 p.m. May 26 on McKinley Avenue. Martin allegedly threatened another male. He was issued an appearance ticket for June1 in Batavia City Court.

Eric Gant Jemison, 48, of West Center Street, Medina, is charged with: operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more -- first offense; driving while intoxicated -- first offense; operating a motor vehicle without stop lights. At 9:05 p.m. on May 28, Jemison was arrested after deputies responded to Judge Road in Alabama for a complaint of a vehicle that struck a stop sign and drove away. Deputies located the vehicle a short time later. Jemison was released with appearance tickets for June 8 in Alabama Town Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy Kyle Tower.

Timothy James Passage, 37, of Squire Court, Amherst, is charged with possession of a forged instrument in the first degree. At 12:22 p.m. on May 28, Passage was arrested on a warrant out of Town of Pembroke Court. He allegedly passed a fake U.S. $20 bill while at Tim Hortons in Pembroke. He was transported to Genesee County Jail to be arraigned virtually. The case was handled by Sheriff's Deputy Kevin McCarthy, assisted by Deputy Chad Cummings.

Joseph Freeman, 38, and Lynn Homer, 48, were arrested on warrants out of Batavia City Court at 3:38 p.m. April 28. It is alleged that they stole while together at a local business. They were arraigned in city court then released under supervision of Genesee Justice. Freeman is due back in court June 23; Homer is due back in court June 24.

Kyle Shea, 26, was arrested May 20 on a warrant out of Batavia City Court for failure to appear after appearance tickets were served. It is alleged that Shea was driving a motor vehicle on Aug. 9 on Willow Street while his driver's license was suspended and so was the vehicle's registration. Shea turned himself in, was arraigned in city court, and the matter was resolved by plea. No further court proceedings are pending.

Paul Schwartzmeyer, 42, was arrested and charged with having a dog running at large. It is alleged that at 8:05 p.m. May 18 at an apartment complex parking lot, Schwartzmeyer allowed his dog to run at large and it attacked another dog. He was issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on June 15.