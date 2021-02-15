Law and Order: Woman of accused of brandishing knife at officer, man accused of forcibly touching a person

Alicia M. Lyons, 41, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: petit larceny; menacing a police officer; and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. Lyons was arrested on Feb. 5 following an investigation of a larceny that occurred at 5:37 p.m. that day at the Kwik Fill on Jackson Street in the city. When confronted by law enforcement, Lyons allegedly brandished a knife toward a police officer. She was arrainged in city court and was due there on Feb. 10. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer John Gombos, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Lucas H. Benjamin, 69, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with forcible touching. He was arrested at about 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 28 after allegedly inappropriately touching an employee at a business on Bank Street in the city. He was issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on March 9. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens.

Jason L. Jones, 49, of 76 Road, Brooktondale, is charged with: trespass; first-degree reckless endangerment; second-degree assault; and operating a vehicle with suspended registration. On Feb. 8, Jones was located on Jefferson Avenue in the City of Batavia and taken into custody without incident on an arrest warrant out of city colurt. The warrant stems from an incident on Dewey Avenue in Batavia that occurred at 5:25 a.m. Dec. 16. It is alleged that Jones struck a female with his vehicle during a domestic incident, causing injury to the victim. Jones was arraigned and put in jail on $2,000 cash bail or $4,000 bond or $8,000 partially secured bond. Jones is due in city court March 11. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Alexander L. Baldwin, 32, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with third-degree grand larceny. He was arrested Feb. 8 after a fraud complaint on North Street in the city alleging that he was paid money for a construction job he never began. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court, released under supervision of Genesee Justice and is due back in court April 15. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer John Gombos.

James Erick James, 41, of West Creek Drive, Webster, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment. He was arrested Feb. 12 on a warrant out of Town of Bergen Court and transported to Genesee County Court for virtual arraignment. His case stems from an incident (unspecified) that occurred at 4:43 p.m. on Dec. 14 on Route 33 in Bergen. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Cummings.

Daniel Myles Macleod, 33, of East Main Street, Corfu, is charged with: aggravated driving while intoxicated; aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree; driving while intoxicated -- with a previous offense; circumventing a required ignition interlock device; refusal to take a breath test; speed not reasonable and prudent; and operating an unregistered motorcycle. Macleod was arrested Feb. 13 at 4:22 p.m. after an investigation of a motor-vehicle accident that occurred at 5:45 p.m. Nov. 27 on Alleghany Road in Darien. Macleod was issued traffic tickets and is due in Town of Darien Court on April 6. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Dimmig, assisted by Deputy Kyle Krzemien.

Patrick Thomas Fuhr, 61, of Union Street, Cheektowaga, is charged with: reckless driving; obstructing governmental administration in the second degree; failure to signal, operating an unregistered motor vehicle on a public highway; and aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree. At 4 p.m. on Jan. 29, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies attempted to contact Fuhr on Buffalo Road in Bergen, and he allegedly tried to flee the scene once they made contact. He is due in Bergen Town Court on March 3. The case was handled by Deputy Ryan Young.

Brandon C. Smart, 43, of Highland Park, Batavia, is charged with: harassment in the second degree; criminal trespass in the second degree; and criminal mischief in the fourth degree. Smart was arrested after a domestic incident on Liberty Street that occurred at 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 8. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. He is due in city court on March 25. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker, assisted by Officer Connor Borchert.

Shaun Marquise Dukes, 39, of Elba Street, Rochester, is charged with: aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle in the first degree; unregistered motor vehicle; and uninspected motor vehicle. On Feb. 12 Dukes was arrested at 8:43 a.m. on Route 33 in Stafford after a traffic stop. It is alleged that Dukes was operating a motor vehicle and had a revoked non-driver indentification card with 27 suspensions/revocations. Dukes was released with appearance tickets and is due in Stafford Town Court on March 16. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Travis DeMuth.

Randy L. Ridd, 63, of Williams Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested after an investigation of an incident that occurred at a business on East Main Street in Batavia at 11:28 a.m. on Feb. 7. It is alleged Ridd took laundry detergent pods from a store without paying for them. He was issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on April 27. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Connor Borchert, assisted by Officer Joshua Girvin.

Alicia M. Lyons, 41, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. She was arrested after an investigation of a larceny that occurred at 3:11 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Kwik Fill on Jackson Street in the city. She was released with an appearance ticket to be in city court April 13. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer John Gombos, assisted by Officer Peter Post.

Cameron Jacob Sokolowski, 28, of River Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested Feb. 5 after a shoplifting complaint at a store on Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia at 10:58 a.m. It is alleged he stole items from the store. He was taken to jail then released on an appearance ticket to be in Batavia Town Court on March 11. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Deputy Mathew Clor.