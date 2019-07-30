Law and Order: Wyoming County Sheriff's Office arrests Batavia woman and Pavilion man

Lindsay A. Clemm, 37, of Batavia, was arrested on July 28 following a traffic stop on Route 19 in the Town of Warsaw. Clemm was stopped for allegedly going 56 mph in a 30-mph zone on South Main Street near Jefferson Street in the Village of Warsaw. Multiple other traffic infractions were allegedly observed in the Town of Warsaw while Wyoming County Sheriff's deputes attempted to get Clemm's vehicle to pull over. Clemm allegedly failed field sobriety tests. Clemm's vehicle was towed from the scene and she was taken to the Sheriff's Office where she was evaluated by a drug recognition expert. She was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and was processed and released to a third party. She is due in Town of Warsaw Court Aug. 12. The case was handled by Wyoming County Sheriff's Sgt. Colin Reagan.

James K. Penders, 47, of Pavilion, was arrested July 27 following a traffic stop for a loud muffler on Route 19 in the Town of Covington. He was allegedly found to have a revoked license dated June 22, 1996 and an expired license dated March 16, 1995. He was released with appearance tickets for Covington Town Court on Aug. 12. The case was handled by Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Hope.