Law and Order: Wyoming woman accused of stealing from Target

Leanne Adele Lathrop, 29, of Cowie Road, Wyoming, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. She was arrested after a traffic stop on Lewiston Road in Batavia at 6:21 p.m. Sept. 27. She allegedly had property in the vehicle that had been stolen from Target earlier in the day. Lathrop was issued appearance tickets returnable to Batavia Town Court on Oct. 29. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Gauthier.

Lee Allen Baxter, 36, (no address provided) is charged with resisting arrest and second-degree harassment. Baxter was arrested at 7:34 p.m. Sept. 26 after a domestic altercation that occurred on Sept. 25 on West Main Street Road in Batavia. Baxter was arraigned in Genesee County Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due in Town of Batavia Court on Oct. 19. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Heberlein, assisted by Deputy Kyle Krzemien.

Kamie Marie Sedore, 36, of Culver Road, Rochester, is charged with second-degree forgery and falsifying business records in the first degree. Sedore was arrested following a complaint at the Genesee County Jail on West Main Street in the City of Batavia. She allegedly identified herself as another person and signed paperwork stating that the fingerprints she provided were for the false identity provided. She was issued an appearance ticket for Nov. 10 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor.

Justin Paul Dake, 23, of Bloomingdale Road, Alabama, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief. No other details provided. Dake was arrested at 4:32 a.m. Aug. 29 on Bloomingdale Road in the Town of Alabama and issued an appearance ticket for Oct. 7 in Alabama Town Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Meyer.