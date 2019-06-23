Law and Order: Wyoming woman charged with reckless endangerment after near-drowning of 4-year-old

Crystal Lynn Kiebzak, 37, of Main Street, Wyoming, is charged with second-degree reckless endangerment. On June 22 at a campground on Francis Road in Bethany, Kiebzak was arrested at 7:35 p.m. following the investigation of a child who was resuscitated after drowning in a pool. She was arraigned in Bethany Town Court and issued an appearance ticket for 7 p.m. July 16 in Bethany Town Court. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon, assisted by Deputy Kyle Krzemien.

David George Morgan, 65, of Roanoke Road, Stafford, is charged with second-degree menacing. He was arrested at 6:56 p.m. on June 20 on Roanoke Road in Stafford. It is alleged that he intentionally placed an individual in reasonable fear of physical injury, serious physical injury or death by displaying a dangerous instrument -- a screwdriver. He was arraigned in Stafford Town Court and released under supervision. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Travis DeMuth, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale.

Duane Kenneth Miller, 54, of Linwood Avenue, Warsaw, is charged with illegal use of toxic vapors. Following an investigation into a subject allegedly huffing in the Walmart parking lot in Batavia, Miller was arrested at 12:45 p.m. on June 21. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia Town Court on July 8. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Forsyth, assisted by Deputy Ryan Young.