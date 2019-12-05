Lawn Pass for 2020 concert season at Darien Lake offers a 24-hour presale Tuesday

Press release:

Los Angeles-based Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company, announced the return of Lawn Pass. for the 2020 season. Darien Lake Performing Arts Center in Darien Center is one of 29 participating venues.

For just $199 (plus fees), music fans get unlimited lawn access to concerts, including sold-out shows.

Sold for a limited time only, fans can get their hands on the Lawn Pass (use the drop-down menu to select the desired venue) beginning with a 24-hour presale exclusively for T-Mobile app customers on Tuesday, Dec. 10 starting at 5 a.m. The presale is available until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11

The general Lawn Pass sale will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec.11 , and be available through 8:59 p.m. Eastern Time Tuesday, Dec. 31st or while supplies last, making it the perfect holiday gift for any music lover.

Each Lawn Pass purchaser will receive a custom laminate with their name on a lanyard that serves as their ticket on show day.