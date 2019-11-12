Le Roy Botts-Fiorito American Legion Post 576 donates $2,100 to help buy van for disabled vets

"Thank You!" -- The Le Roy Botts-Fiorito American Legion Post 576 has generously donated $2,100 to be put toward the purchase of a van for the Disabled American Veterans -- Batavia Chapter 166.

The vehicle is needed so volunteers for the DAV Transportation Network (part of the Veterans Administration of Western New York Healthcare System) can drive disabled vets to their healthcare appointments.

Pictured are Doug Titus, DAV van coordinator, left, and Le Roy Legionnaire John Graney.

Submitted photo and information.