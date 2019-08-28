Le Roy boy, 4, drowns in neighbor's pool this morning

From the Genesee County Sheriff's Office:

A 4-year-old boy is dead in what authorities are calling an apparent accidental drowning in the Town of Le Roy this morning.

The Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call at about 7:55 a.m. Aug. 28 concerning a missing 4-year-old from a Le Roy residence.

Personnel from the GC Sheriff's Office, Le Roy Police Department and NYS Police responded to the area and initiated a search for the child.

The child was found at about 8:34 a.m. in a swimming pool in a nearby yard. morning.

Immediate medical assistance was rendered at the scene and the child was rushed via Le Roy Ambulance Service to UMMC where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation indicates an accidental drowning.

The case is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office.

The name of the boy and any additional details are not being released at this time.