Le Roy Business Council hosts Golf Tournament Sept. 15, deadline to register is Sept. 8

Le Roy Business Council will host a Golf Tournament Tuesday, Sept. 15 at the Le Roy Country Club.

Cost is $70 and includes 18 holes of golf, a riding cart, lunch and dinner. Or you can pay $25 for dinner only.

Deadline to register is Sept. 8.

All participants must be at least 21 years old.

This event is set up for social distancing. The country club is located at 7759 E. Main Road, Le Roy.

There will be contests for: the longest drive contest; closest to the pin; and closest to the line.

Please make all checks payable to Le Roy Business Council.

Contacts are Martha Bailey, 261-0714, or Bob Bennett, 356-2719.

Click here to print out or to scan the registration form.

Please mail completed registration form to:

Martha Bailey

113 Gilbert St.

Le Roy NY 14482

Or scan the form, complete it and email to Martha Bailey: [email protected]