Le Roy Central School District again named one of the best in the nation for music education

Press release:

The NAMM Foundation has designated Le Roy Central School District as one of the 2019 Best Communities for Music Education in the nation.

This designation by the foundation for the National Association of Music Merchants is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. Le Roy is one of 623 districts in the United States receiving the prestigious award in 2019.

Congratulations to the Le Roy music teachers, administrators, students, parents, and community leaders on this distinguished designation!

Le Roy has received this designation 13 out of the last 14 years and continues to thrive in providing music education through many opportunities throughout the district. The program supports 320 students in chorus and 190 students in band throughout our district offering vocal and instrumental performance ensembles for students in grades 4-12 as well as a competitive marching band.

Annually, the program produces a 6th grade musical and a Jr.-Sr. High musical. In the classroom, general music and a variety of Sr. High electives are also offered each year.

"On behalf of the Board of Education and the entire Le Roy Central School District, we are extremely proud to be recognized again as a 2019 Best Communities for Music Education. This prestigious honor signifies the continued dedication and passion our teachers and students have each day to excel in music education. Congratulations to our administrators, teachers, students, parents, and community for setting high expectations in order to achieve this tremendous accomplishment!"

Merritt Holly -- Le Roy Superintendent

"Wolcott Street School is proud to congratulate and celebrate our wonderful students, staff, and parents for earning "lucky number 13" - Best Community for Music Education! Our K-12 program works tirelessly to provide an exceptional learning experience for ALL students. We are privileged for this wonderful distinction for another consecutive year."

Carol Messura -- Wolcott Street School Principal

"We are so proud of our music students and staff who year in and year out produce high-level performances on our stages, in the pit, in competition, and on the field across many places throughout the region. Our program is so successful because of the dedicated teachers, families, and our community who continue to offer so many opportunities for our students. We thank our students for their commitment and willingness to perform at such a high level. We are a small school that continues to produce big results, and our music program is one of the many special aspects of being an Oatkan Knight!"

Tim McArdle -- Jr.-Sr. High School Principal

"We are honored to receive this wonderful designation for a 13th year, which casts a national spotlight on what all of us in the Le Roy community already knew; that the parents, teachers, school administrators, board of education, and members of this community work together tirelessly to provide a multitude of first rate musical outlets, educational opportunities, and experiences for the growth and benefit of our students. Thank you NAMM Foundation for this recognition!"

Matt Nordhausen -- Le Roy Music Department Chair