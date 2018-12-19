Le Roy Central School wins GCC's 2018 Play to Get Fit Challenge

The Health and Physical Education department at Genesee Community College has announced Le Roy Central School as winners of GCC's 2018 Play to Get Fit Challenge!

The Get Fit Challenge effort began in 2011 to motivate third-, fourth- and fifth-graders in the GLOW (Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties) region to get more active.

Every year, the program illustrates how many minutes young people spend engaged in physical activity outside of school in a manner the children can see and understand. Throughout the five-week program, participating students record their active minutes on a calendar log specially designed for the "Play to Get Fit" challenge.

Walking, biking, running, skating, swimming, playing a sport, playing tag, playing on a swing set and other active, creative games are all eligible for active "credit" minutes. However, video fitness games utilizing Wii, Xbox Kinect or other similar gaming systems are not eligible.

This year, Le Roy Central School recorded an impressive 2,673 average active minutes based on the number of students enrolled in third, fourth and fifth grades. The school was awarded the 2018 winning plaque and each student received a certificate recognizing their participation and effort.

The three most active participants (based on the total number of minutes recorded) in the GLOW region this year were:

Reagan Moroz, of Perry, with 9,400 minutes

, of Le Roy, with 8,045 minutes Cameron Riggi, of Le Roy, with 7,650 minutes

In addition, the program recognizes the three most active students from each participating school district:

Le Roy -- 1st Benito Bautista; 2nd Cameron Riggi; 3rd Connor Corcimiglia

Batavia -- 1st Cade Shamp, 2nd Aiden Kopper; 3rd Ella Shamp

Warsaw -- 1st Parker Cartwright; 2nd Jason Holmes; 3rd Jack Fraser

York -- 1st Connor Boyd; 2nd Bailey Orman; 3rd Ethan Berger

Pavilion -- 1st Peyton Gay; 2nd Emily Conway; 3rd Tessa Hall

Perry- - 1st Reagan Moroz; 2nd Tysen Deaton; 3rd Aja Harvey

Elba -- 1st Chase Zuber; 2nd Jireth Arias Diaz; 3rd Bing Zuber

Medina -- 1st Dylan Johnston; 2nd Sawyer Lilleby; 3rd Robert Clute

"The Play to Get Fit program encourages kids to lead an active lifestyle in a way they can measure and see," said Becky Dziekan, GCC's director of Health and Physical Education.

"Each year, the participating school districts see proof that the program works! Congratulations to LeRoy and all of the students who worked hard to be active and enjoy the program."

The Health and Physical Education program at Genesee Community College offers several areas of study. The Sports Management Studies transfer degree programs or Associate of Science (A.S.) program includes foundations in accounting, marketing, sports facility management and more.

The Fitness and Recreation Management Applied Associate of Science degree (A.A.S.) program offers a Personal Trainer concentration and the opportunity to earn the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) accredited credentials through the American Council on Exercise (ACE) as a certified personal trainer. In addition, GCC offers an A.A.S in Physical Education Studies in which students have the opportunity to earn a coaching certificate for NYS non-Certified Physical Education Teachers.

The spring semester is a great time for individuals seeking higher education or even some training to enroll. GCC has more than 80 introductory courses available, including Beginning Personal Fitness (PED259) which teaches basic fitness training and conditioning techniques and much more.

The full spring semester course schedule is available here.

Photo, clockwise from left: Le Roy Central School Physical Education (PE) teachers Michelle Sherman and Brian Herdlein, GCC Director of Health and PE Rebecca Dziekan, and Le Roy Central School student Benito Bautista (2nd Place).