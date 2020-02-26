Le Roy driver injures his back in Wyoming County collision, Canadian trucker cited for tailgating

A Canadian trucker was cited in a three-vehicle crash Feb. 20 that caused a Le Roy truck driver to injure his back. The accident occurred on Route 63 in the Town of Covington, Wyoming County.

Richard Witzel, of Le Roy, was transported to Wyoming County Community Hospital for back pain following the collision involving a passenger vehicle and two tractor-trailers.

According to Deputy Sampson (first name not provided) of the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the accident scene and determined Kayla Allen, 34, of Warsaw, was waiting to turn onto Court Road when she was rear-ended.

Allen was waiting for a westbound tractor-trailer to pass in order to make her turn, when a second tractor-trailer, driven by Randeep Sidhu, of Ontario, Canada, failed to stop and rear-ended Allen's vehicle.

The collision cause Allen's car to be pushed forward and under the westbound tractor-trailer operated by Witzel. The impact caused Witzel's axles to break off of his trailer.

Allen's vehicle was demolished and she was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for chest injuries.

All three vehicles had to be towed from the scene due to extensive damage.

Sidhu was charged with following too closely. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Covington Town Court at a later date.

Assisting Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies at the scene were the NYS Police, Pavilion Fire Department, Medic 80, BLS1, Karson's Garage, Stella's Towing, and T and R Collision.