Le Roy grad Farryn Kennedy is 50th recipient of Gary Scott Scholarship, in honor of fallen Vietnam War soldier

LE ROY -- The Gary Scott Scholarship has been awarded for 50 years in memory of alumnus Gary Scott, Class of 1963, at Le Roy High School. Lt. Scott was killed in 1968 while serving in Vietnam.

Scott’s friends and fellow classmates from Syracuse University, established the scholarship to recognize a Le Roy student who embodies the traits of Gary Scott: being able to overcome hardships, show leadership and encourage community participation.

This year, the $8,000 scholarship was awarded to new graduate Farryn Kennedy, whose grade-point average is 94.8 and who is preparing to major in Engineering at Clarkson University in the fall.

Kennedy was selected because of her dedication to the Knights Tech Desk, which helps students and community members navigate technology.

As part of the Emerging Knights Leadership Team, she created a student recognition program, which selects monthly winners of the Knowledgeable Knights award.

Above is a photo of Scott’s friends who created the scholarship and manage donations, his family members with the winner.

Anyone interested in donating to the scholarship fund to assure its continuance can send contributions to: Gary Scott Scholarship Fund, ℅ Le Roy High School, 9300 S. Street Road, Le Roy, NY 14482.