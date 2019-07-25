Le Roy high alumni gathered on Oatka Festival weekend

Above, a trio from Le Roy High School Class of '55.

Photos and story by Pat Iamon

LE ROY -- This year marked the 22nd Annual Alumni Banquet and the committee decided to bring it back home to Le Roy. In fact, it was held on Friday, July 12 in the old Holy Family School gym; currently the Our Lady of Mercy gym.

More than 150 alumni and guests were in attendance on that beautiful afternoon. The oldest class, the Class of 1944, had four members celebrating their 75th-reunion year. The largest class represented was 16 from the Class of 1958.

Folks came from far and near and exchanged warm greetings, hugs and kisses.

Joe Riggi from the Class of 1960 emceed the afternoon’s event. He began by asking everyone to stand and say the Pledge of Allegiance, he then requested a moment of silence to honor deceased alumni. Riggi, an Air Force veteran, then asked that all veterans remain standing while everyone else was seated so that the veterans could be recognized for their service with an enthusiastic round of applause.

Don Antinore from the Class of 1958 gave a blessing and a delicious buffet was served up.

Following dinner Riggi introduced Luetta Boothe McColl from the Class of 1950. McColl talked briefly praising the hard work of the founding committee members who were responsible for establishing the Alumni Banquet some 22 years ago: Germaine Lauwereins Bostwick, Class of 1946; Lois Stevens Stella and Margurite Rogers Green, Class of 1947, were recognized for their hard work and dedication over the years. She also thanked the current committee for their work putting this year’s banquet together.

Throughout the afternoon, folks were encouraged to visit the Chinese Auction table which had a variety of baskets donated by many of the classes in attendance and also many gift cards and certificates from local restaurants and businesses. There was also a 50/25/25 raffle. The proceeds of both will go toward next year’s reunion.

(Above are seven members of the Iannello family who attended the reunion.)

Riggi announced that there were seven members of the Iannello family present, he asked that they stand and be recognized. For the Iannello family it was a family reunion, too!

Riggi’s program included a selection of photos of the students over the years in clubs, sporting events, scouts and in class. He also spoke of the history and construction of the Le Roy Post Office and the bridge over the Oatka Creek. Photos of both as well as photos of Downtown Le Roy’s storefronts brought enthusiastic comments from the room.

Toward the end of the event, four large beautifully decorated sheet cakes were served and winners of the raffles were announced.

The event ended around 4 p.m. and folks began to head out, but many of them exited at the back door and took some time to watch the ongoing construction of the apartment buildings below on Mill Street. Someone yelled out for them to turn around for a photo of the old (folks) and new (construction). That brought a chuckle to everyone which was a nice end to an even nicer day!

These ladies took care of registration at the 22nd Annual Alumni Banquet of Le Roy High School.

High school sweethearts Rose and Dick Scott, seated, Class of '58, are still an item.