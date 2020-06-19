Le Roy Medical Campus Lab Services open Monday on limited basis

Press release:

Rochester Regional Health is continuing to reopen clinics and resume outpatient services as part of a phased, coordinated plan that aligns with state and county health guidance.

On Monday, June 22, Rochester Regional Health will resume lab services at our Le Roy Medical Campus, located at 3 Tountas Ave., on a limited basis as follows:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday – 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Phone is (585) 768-6530.

The Le Roy Campus is also accepting Primary Care and Orthopedic patients.

Please know, as our facilities reopen, the health and safety of our patients and community are our top priorities.

We have diligently put new safety measures and processes in place to protect patients.

While care may look different, please rest assured that we are delivering the same high-quality care we always have.

To learn more about our Le Roy Medical Campus or the ways we are safely transforming healthcare delivery, please visit rochesterregional.org.