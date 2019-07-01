Le Roy PD continues getting complaints about thefts from vehicles, and now thefts of vehicles when keys are left inside

From the Le Roy Police Department:

The Le Roy Police Department has been receiving continuing complaints relating to thefts from unlocked vehicles in different locations throughout the Village of Le Roy. These thefts have now apparently evolved into actual thefts of the vehicle when the keys are left in the vehicle.

Multiple thefts from unlocked vehicles have been reported over the past couple of weeks in different locations throughout the village and two vehicles have actually been stolen but later recovered, both located in the Myrtle Street area.

The most recent thefts were reported on June 29 from the Hilltop Drive and Madison Avenue area, further a girl's bike was located on Wilson Street, which may or may not be involved. If you are missing such a bike please contact the Le Roy Police Department at 345-6350.

The LeRoy Police are reminding all citizens to please lock your vehicles when not in use, especially overnight and further if you do see something or someone suspicious please call 9-1-1 right away.