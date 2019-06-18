Le Roy PD reminds citizens to lock vehicles, citing increased thefts over past two weekends

From the Le Roy Police Department:

The Le Roy Police Department wishes to remind all citizens to lock their vehicles when not in use, especially during the overnight hours.

This reminder comes as the Le Roy Police Department has seen an increase in larcenies from unlocked cars in the overnight hours over these past two weekends.

Larcenies have occurred on Wolcott Street, North Street and an attempted larceny occurred on Gilbert Street.

Anyone having information as to these larcenies or who has had a larceny but did not report it is asked to call the Le Roy Police Dispatch at 585-345-6350.