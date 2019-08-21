Le Roy PD seeks public's help in finding hit-and-run driver, damage occurred on Lake Street in Village

From the Le Roy Police Department:

The Le Roy Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in determining who was involved in a hit-and-run property damage auto accident, which occurred on Lake Street in the Village of Le Roy sometime between 10:30 last night and 9 o'clock this morning.

From the evidence left at the scene, the suspect vehicle appears to be a 2015-2018 year Mitsubishi Lancer, probably in an off-white or eggshell color, and it possibly has passenger side damage with the passenger mirror torn off. There may also be black paint transfer on the passenger side of the suspect vehicle.

It was reported that the victim’s vehicle was parked unoccupied on the west side of the roadway, facing south, in front of 99 Lake St. when the suspect vehicle, apparently driving southbound, swerved too far the right, striking the victim’s vehicle and then left the scene.

If you have any information as to the suspect vehicle, please contact Detective John Condidorio at the Le Roy Police Department 768-2527, ext. 2219.