January 3, 2019 - 3:36pm

Le Roy police seek public's help in identifying person who stole property from vehicles Jan. 2

posted by Billie Owens in crime, news, Le Roy, notify.

Le Roy police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a man who was captured on camera entering multiple vehicles and stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of property.   

The man entered multiple unlocked vehicles on Robbins Road in the Village of Le Roy at about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2nd.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Le Roy Police Department at 585-345-6350.

January 3, 2019 - 4:56pm
david spaulding
david spaulding's picture
Online
Last seen: 48 min 47 sec ago
Joined: Sep 12 2011 - 5:46pm

Blond hair, blue eyes, neck tattoo 13, wearing Bruno Magli loafers.... I know him, his name is john doe 123 main st. your town, anywhere usa. Where's the 1000s of dollars of loot?

