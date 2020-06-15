Le Roy resident is now vice president for enrollment management at Canisius College

Submitted photo and press release:

Canisius College President John J. Hurley appointed Le Roy resident Danielle D. Ianni, Ph.D., vice president for enrollment management, effective May 15. Ianni reports directly to President Hurley and is a member of the college’s senior leadership team.

As vice president for enrollment management, Ianni leads undergraduate and graduate student recruitment, marketing and student financial aid. She is responsible for employing best practices so as to enroll diverse classes of first-year, transfer and graduate students, and enhancing student retention while maintaining the academic profile of the college.

Ianni comes to Canisius from the State University of New York at Buffalo where she served as director of enrollment operations since 2016. In this role, Ianni was responsible for enrollment operations at the undergraduate and graduate levels. She assisted with short- and long-term strategic planning and initiatives to meet enrollment goals, and developed and oversaw enrollment forecasting, predictive modeling and analysis of applicant and student data.

Ianni earned her undergraduate degree in accounting from Hartwick College in Oneonta. She holds master and doctoral degrees in higher education administration, both from the University of Rochester’s Margaret Warner Graduate School of Education, where Ianni also worked as assistant director of admissions and head coach for the men’s and women’s swim team.

Ianni’s academic research has focused on the subjects of institutional financial aid, bridging the gap between traditional and nontraditional students, the hidden cost of school security and student perceptions of Facebook. She is an active member of several professional organizations including the National Association for College Admissions Counseling, the National Association of Graduate Admissions Professionals, the Association for the Study of Higher Education, the American Educational Research Association and the Student Affairs Administration in Higher Education.