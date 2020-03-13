Le Roy School District postpones musical 'Into the Woods' tonight and Saturday

Press release:

Le Roy Central School District has made the decision to postpone our musical performances of "Into the Woods" for tonight and tomorrow (March 13 and 14).

If you have purchased tickets, please hold on to them as we hope to hold the shows in the future. For those of you who might seek refunds, further information will be communicated in the future.

Our production will stage a closed dress rehearsal tonight for Stars of Tomorrow Judges ONLY .

Tim McArdle, Principal, Le Roy Jr.-Sr. High School