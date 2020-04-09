Le Roy schools' Music Department earns national NAMM Foundation award -- its 14th in last 15 years

Press release:

The philanthropic arm of the trade group known as the National Association of Music Merchants -- the NAMM Foundation -- has designated Le Roy Central School District as one of the 2020 Best Communities for Music Education in the nation.

This designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

Le Roy is one of 754 districts across the county receiving the prestigious award in 2020. Congratulations to the Le Roy music teachers, administrators, students, parents, and community leaders on this distinguished designation!

Le Roy has received this designation 14 out of the last 15 years and continues to thrive in providing music education through many opportunities throughout the district.

In the Le Roy Central School District, the music education program supports 325 students in chorus and 220 students in band, and offers vocal and instrumental performance ensembles for students in grades 4-12 as well as a competitive marching band.

Annually, the program produces a sixth-grade musical and a jr.-sr. high musical. In the classroom, general music and a variety of sr. high electives are also offered each year.

Merritt Holly -- Le Roy superintendent: "On behalf of the Board of Education and the entire Le Roy Central School District, we are extremely proud to be recognized again as a 2020 Best Communities for Music Education. This prestigious honor signifies the continued dedication and passion our teachers and students have each day to excel in music education. Congratulations to our administrators, teachers, students, parents, and community for setting high expectations in order to achieve this tremendous accomplishment!"

Carol Messura -- Wolcott Street School principal: "Wolcott Street School is beaming with pride at receiving the "Best Community for Music Education" designation for the 14th year! Our music department continues to raise the bar of excellence for our students! Each and every staff member in the department plays an integral role in providing quality, sound instruction to meet the needs of all their students. Congratulations on another year of excellence!"

Tim McArdle -- Jr.-Sr. High School principal: "We are so proud of our music students and staff who year in and year out produce high-level performances on our stages, in the pit, in competition, and on the field across many places throughout the region. Our program is so successful because of the dedicated teachers, families, and community who continue to offer so many opportunities for our students. A special thank you to our students for their commitment and willingness to perform at such a high level. Their dedication to and work ethic on their craft is inspiring, way to go, Knights!"

Matt Nordhausen -- Le Roy Music Department chair: "We are truly humbled to receive this wonderful designation for a 14th year, which casts a national spotlight on the incredible contributions made by the parents, teachers, school administrators, board of education, and members of this community to provide unparalleled music educational opportunities and experiences for the growth and benefit of our students. It is especially uplifting to earn this distinction during these troubling and uncertain times. Thank you NAMM Foundation for this recognition and thank you Le Roy community for your continued support!"

