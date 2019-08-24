Le Roy teen and her horse Trouble Skip N Town win Reserve Award at NYS Fair

Photo and information from reader Judy Anderson:

SYRACUSE -- Miranda Gallo, 13, of Le Roy, and her horse Trouble Skip N Town won the American Quarter Horse Association Level 1 Youth Champion Reserve Award at the New York State Fair.

Miranda and Trouble Skip N Town competed in Halter, Showmanship, Western Pleasure and Western Horsemanship.

They are under the guidance of trainer Jeff Steer (in photo above with Miranda) at The Homestead in Ionia. The Homestead Team brought home many other championship awards this past week from the AQHA Show at the fair.

The young equestrian has just returned home from showing her horse. She is the daughter of Jason and Amanda Gallo in Le Roy.

"It's well deserving," said her grandmother Judy Anderson this afternoon. "It's hard work, that's for sure. She's very dedicated to her horse."