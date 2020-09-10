Le Roy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility allows in-person family visits

Press release:

The Le Roy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility has begun limited in-person visits by families and friends.

“We are immensely pleased to have reached this major milestone," said Samantha Vagg, administrator of Le Roy Village Green. "Our health care heroes worked very hard to comply with all the necessary New York State, CDC and county health department requirements in order to offer limited visits.

"The visits have delighted our families and raised the spirits of our residents. Everyone is so excited to see their loved ones again.”

The in-person outdoor visits began July 28 and they are allowed on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Appointments can be made for 30-minute increments and they are limited to two visitors.

No visitation will take place in resident rooms except for medical necessity or end-of-life services. Le Roy Village Green recognizes that some residents and their families may wish to continue safer forms of visitation such as online chats, which will continue.

New York health officials banned outside visitors to nursing homes on March 13 as part of an effort to contain the coronavirus. Early in the ban, LeRoy Village Green offered virtual visits on tablets.

In July, state health officials announced that nursing homes could resume in-person visits if they met a number of criteria, such as remaining without COVID-19 for at least 28 days, a threshold set by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

In-person visitors must adhere to multiple health precautions.

“This resumption of limited visits does not mean that we are relaxing our precautions in any way," Vagg said. "Our staff will continue to follow rigorous safety protocols and all visitors will be required to do so as well."

Rules for in-person visits include:

Face masks covering both nose and mouth for residents and visitors, as well as social distancing of six feet. No touching of residents, hand shaking or hugging is allowed;

Visitors may be required to use hand sanitizer, wear additional personal protective equipment and they will be instructed on good hygiene prior to a visit;

No resident can have more than two visitors at a time;

Minors under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult;

Screening of visitors includes a temperature check, health questions and travel questions. Le Roy Village Green will maintain records of the screenings.

All visitation areas will be cleaned and disinfected after each use, using an EPA approved disinfectant. Any resident in a 14-day quarantine or observation period will not be allowed visitors, except for end-of-life visits. Non-medical appointments are still prohibited.