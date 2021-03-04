Le Roy woman, 73, killed in collision with garbage truck

From the NYS Police:

On March 4, at 11:12 a.m., Troopers out of SP Batavia responded to a two-vehicle collision on State Route 237 and East Morganville Road in the Town of Stafford.

Further investigation revealed that a 2010 Kia was traveling east on East Morganville Road and stopped at the stop sign at State Route 237. The Kia proceeds into the intersection, not yielding the right of way and was struck on the driver side by a 2002 Peterbilt refuse truck traveling south on State Route 237.

The operator and only occupant of the Kia, Ann K. Wood, 73, of Le Roy, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Collision Reconstruction Unit assisted in this investigation.

This is still an ongoing investigation.